Free Agent Camp 2022 this Weekend

September 6, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Carolina Thunderbirds News Release







This Saturday and Sunday, the Thunderbirds will host their Free Agent Camp at the Greensboro Ice House. Players from across the country will converge on the Triad looking for a chance to join the Thunderbird ranks.

Both sessions of the camp will be open to the public. Saturday's skate begins at 5:25pm, and Sunday at 12:30. Saturday's time was pushed from the original 4:30 start time. The current 5:25 start time is final.

Several Carolina regulars are expected to skate this weekend, including Viktor Grebennikov, Cody Oakes and John Buttitta.

