FredNats to Make Big Announcement at Season Ticket Holder Event on Saturday, March 5, 2022

February 25, 2022 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals are hosting their first ever Season Ticket Pick Up Party on Saturday, March 5 from 11 am to 2 pm at the ballpark. The team will make a large announcement about the new naming rights for the stadium at 1 pm.

This will be the first time the franchise has a partnership at the scale of Naming Rights. The deal expands to stadium specific assets to branding throughout the Fredericksburg region with a new name to FredNats Ballpark.

"This announcement will further the relationship that the FredNats have with our community." Says Nick Hall, Executive Vice President and General Manager for the Fredericksburg Nationals. "It is the next logical chapter to the story of the FredNats. The amazing partnership with a monumental organization in our community will put their branding as a staple to our amazing region."

The naming rights announcement will be a surprise to the Season Ticket Holders in attendance.

Low-A East League Stories from February 25, 2022

