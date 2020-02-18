FredNats to Hold Auditions for Emcee, PA, National Anthem & Mascot

February 18, 2020 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release





FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals want the best of the best to perform at the new Minor League Baseball park when it opens for its first home game against the Frederick Keys in April. A FredNats sponsor, the University of Mary Washington is stepping up to the plate, hosting auditions this month and next for emcee and public address (PA) announcers, team mascots and National Anthem performers.

Emcee and PA try-outs will take place Saturday, Feb. 29, and National Anthem and mascot auditions will be held on Saturday, March 21. Both will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in UMW's Hurley Convergence Center Digital Auditorium.

Emcee auditions will include a script-read of game introductions and in-game entertainment segments. PA auditions will include script-reads of roster lineups and in-game sponsor advertisements.

The FredNats also need dozens of performers of the National Anthem, sung prior to each of 70 home games. Hopefuls will sing the anthem in full, in a cappella-style, without musical accompaniment.

The team also is looking for alternates to wear its mascot suit for the 2020 season. Candidates should arrive ready to rock a provided suit and run a pumped-up routine of crowd engagement. Prepared skits are welcomed and encouraged but not required.

FredNats' Vice President of Creative Services Robert Perry will manage all emcee, PA, National Anthem and mascot auditions with assistance from other members of the 2020 promo team and FredNats Community and Mascot Relations Manager, Nathan Gunnels.

Anyone interested in attending tryouts is encouraged to RSVP to the Facebook event pages titled "FredNats Emcee & PA Auditions 2020" and "FredNats National Anthem & Mascot Auditions 2020."

More details regarding scheduling on the day of auditions will be distributed at a later date.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are set to begin Carolina League play in 2020 at a brand new, state-of-the-art stadium facility, located at Celebrate Virginia South on Carl D. Silver Parkway near the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg. Stay up to date with the progress of the new ballpark facility and the team online at www.frednats.com. Follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook (@FXBGNats), on Twitter (@FXBGNats), and on Instagram (@FXBGNats).

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from February 18, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.