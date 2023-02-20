FredNats Reveal 2023 Promotional Schedule

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals are excited to announce their official promotional schedule for the 2023 season. FredNats fans can look forward to another season jam packed with theme nights, giveaways, 12 fireworks shows and much more spread throughout 66 home games.

For the first time in FredNats history, the team will be starting the season at home, on a Friday night. It will also kick off Firework Fridays! Be on hand for the brightest nights at Virginia Credit Union Stadium this season, with the FredNats launching post-game fireworks every Friday home game.

Nightly promotions will continue to be a staple at the ballpark. Tuesdays will once again be $2 Tuesdays, presented by Chancellor's Village, with $2 tickets and $2 tacos.

Fans heading to Wednesday games will be treated to Goodwill Wednesdays, presented by Rappahannock Goodwill Industries! Fans can pick up a designated donation bag to use to donate new or lightly used items to an area RGI location and receive an undated voucher to an upcoming FredNats game.

Wednesdays will also be the home for Bark in the Park Nights, presented by St. Francis Animal Hospital, on May 31 and August 2.

Thursdays will have a new look this year! Thirsty Thursdays, presented by Billiken's, will allow fans to enjoy $2 drink specials during the game.

Fans will enjoy 10 immersive theme nights on Saturday nights at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. Whether it's traveling to a galaxy far, far, away, or prehistoric times, to catching the Toon Squad versus the Monstars or enjoying a night appreciating everyone's favorite interstate, each Saturday night presents a fun adventure for fans. There will also be six theme jersey auctions on Saturdays throughout the season, plus appearances from a celebrity and some popular kids characters.

The weekends will wrap up with Salute to Service Sundays, presented by SimVentions. All active and retired military members plus first responders will be honored at the ballpark, while FredNats players and coaches will be wearing special military jerseys.

Sundays are also giveaway days! The giveaway lineup has never been better. Giveaways include a beanie, koozie belt, three bobbleheads and the much-anticipated grey replica jersey, presented by Colonial Internal Medicine.

For the full promo schedule, click here. Please note that promotions are subject to change.

The FredNats open their 2023 season at Virginia Credit Union Stadium against the Lynchburg Hillcats on Friday, April 7th, kicking off a three-game homestand. Ticket plans, hospitality areas and group outings are available now at frednats.com.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. They play their home games at the state-of-the-art Virginia Credit Union Stadium, located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.

