FredNats Release 2020 Promo Schedule

February 14, 2020 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release





FREDERICKSBURG, VA - With only 69 days until Opening Day, the Fredericksburg Nationals are rolling out their 2020 promotional schedule. The inaugural season will have 11 weekend homestands, giving the team plenty of opportunity to host festive and fun nights for their fans.

As previously released, all Mondays at the ballpark will be "Salute to Service" nights for all former and current members of the military and first responders, sponsored by SimVentions. Tuesday will be "Two Dollar Tuesdays" with two dollar tickets for specific areas in the ballpark with Wednesday games presented by Rappahannock Goodwill Industries. Thursdays will be "Thirsty Thursdays," offering drink specials and in-game entertainment for fans. There will be a firework show after every Friday game and Saturdays will be themed nights. The first 1,000 fans in the gates on Sundays will be able to receive exclusive FredNats giveaway items. The FredNats are also producing 5 custom replica jerseys that will be auctioned off for charity following the games they are worn in.

The FredNats will host their first home game on Thursday, April 23 and giveaway an exclusive "Opening Day Inaugural Ticket." Two days later on Saturday, April 25 the team will giveaway a branded clear bag that fans will be able to use in compliance with the clear bag policy in the ballpark. To close out opening weekend, the FredNats are giving away an Inaugural Coin that will be the first of many to come as an annual series.

May 1-3 will be "Y2K Weekend," asking fans "why did we freak out and what are we freaking out about now?" This weekend will feature a Y2K replica jersey and a one-of-a-kind FredNats themed 90's hat giveaway on Sunday, May 3.

May 23 will be "XFL Night" in the ballpark with special guest, Cardale Jones, Quarterback for Washington DC's XFL team, the DC defenders. The FredNats will be giving away an exclusive t-shirt on Sunday, May 24.

The FredNats will be celebrating what would have been the 21st birthday of Harambe the gorilla, who tragically lost his life at the Cincinnati Zoo in 2016 on Saturday, May 30. On Saturday, the first 1,000 fans in the gate will receive a custom Harambe beer stein. The FredNats have also produced a Harambe themed replica jersey for this night. On the following day, Sunday, May 31, the FredNats are giving away a mascot themed bobblehead, sponsored by Mary Washington Health Care.

June 19-21 will be "Geekend" in the ballpark with Video Game Friday, Star Wars Saturday and Villain Sunday on Father's Day. This weekend will feature a Star Wars themed replica jersey and a villain themed Hawaiian shirt giveaway on Sunday.

The weekend of the Fourth of July will celebrate with the biggest fireworks show of the year and a stadium replica giveaway on Sunday, July 5.

July 24 will be Spongebob Night , sponsored by Mary Washington Healthcare featuring a Spongebob themed replica jersey. Sunday, July 26 will have a George Washington mini building block giveaway.

The FredNats will be bringing "Not Original Night" to the ballpark on Saturday, August 8. Following all of the criticism the team received for their name selection, the FredNats are ready to showcase just how original and unique they can be. The first 1,000 fans in the gates on Sunday, August 9 will receive a toy trolley car with Mary and George Washington as the first piece in an annual trolley series, sponsored by J. Barber Moving and Storage.

Fans of the "The Office" are invited to come down to the ballpark for Office Night on Saturday, August 14. Creed Bratton who plays his own namesake in the show will make a special celebrity appearance for the night. The FredNats have created a Dwight-inspired bobblehead featuring their mascot to giveaway on Saturday night and a replica jersey on Sunday, August 16, sponsored by Colonial Internal Medicine.

August 28-30 will be Wizard Weekend in the ballpark, complete with a golden snitch baseball giveaway on Sunday, August 30. Fans are encouraged to dress up as their favorite wizard or warlock when they come to the ballpark and should expect a truly magical experience.

To close out the season, the FredNats are hosting "Fan Appreciation Weekend" September 4-6. A custom jersey composed of fan images will be worn by the players and auctioned after the games and there will be a special inaugural giveaway on Sunday to close out the season.

The Fredericksburg Nationals couldn't be more excited for all of the fun they are preparing for fans for the 2020 season. For any questions regarding the 2020 promo schedule of the Fredericksburg Nationals, feel free to email Marketing Coordinator, Paige Honaker, at phonaker@frednats.com.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are set to begin Carolina League play in 2020 at a brand new, state of the art stadium facility, located at Celebrate Virginia South on Carl D. Silver Parkway near the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, VA. Stay up to date with the progress of the new ballpark facility and the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook (@FXBGNats), on Twitter (@FXBGNats), and on Instagram (@FXBGNats).

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from February 14, 2020

FredNats Release 2020 Promo Schedule - Fredericksburg Nationals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.