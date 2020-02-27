FredNats Announce Flagship Station for Inaugural Season

February 27, 2020 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release





FREDERICKSBURG, VA - NewsTalk 1230 WFVA announced today it has completed an agreement with Minor League Baseball's Class Single A-Advanced Fredericksburg Nationals, an affiliate of the Washington Nationals, to broadcast all 140 games of the team's inaugural 2020 season.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are pleased to announce their partnership with local station, NewsTalk 1230 WFVA as the official flagship station of the FredNats' inaugural season. NewsTalk 1230 WFVA will broadcast all 140 games of the 2020 season which includes 70 home games and 70 away games.

All game broadcasts will be available on NewsTalk 1230 WFVA's AM frequency, online at www.newstalk1230.net, on www.frednats.com, on the MiLB TuneIn Radio App, and on the NewsTalk 1230 WFVA app available for download on all Apple and Android devices. Fans will be able to access all of the FredNats' games on air, online and on any device no matter where they are.

"We knew we wanted to be part of this exciting time in our region and I am thrilled at the partnership we have struck with the Fredericksburg Nationals. Between our coverage on NewsTalk 1230 WFVA and promotional assistance from B101.5, fans can immerse themselves in the game and our new team!" said Mark Bass, General Manager of B101.5 and NewsTalk 1230 WFVA.

"The FredNats couldn't be any more excited about their partnership with WFVA. We have made it a point to build this FredNats fan base both inside Fredericksburg and in the surrounding area. With the ability to be partnered with a station like WFVA, this will give fans across the region the ability to listen to their favorite team play ball all season long," said FredNats General Manager and Executive Vice President, Nick Hall.

Veteran Potomac Nationals' announcer, Erik Bremer will return as the official voice of the Fredericksburg Nationals for the inaugural season. Bremer, 24, will begin his fourth year in Minor League Baseball and second in the Carolina League after joining the organization as a broadcaster for the Potomac Nationals in 2019. The Northwestern University graduate previously worked for the Colorado Springs Sky Sox and Biloxi Shuckers in affiliated baseball, and spent the past two winters announcing games for the Brisbane Bandits of the Australian Baseball League.

"I'm incredibly excited to help tell the story of the 2020 FredNats," said Bremer. "Between our radio partnership with NewsTalk1230 WFVA and the great talent in our Creative Services department, fans can expect top-rate coverage of their hometown team both on and off the field."

"With Erik becoming the voice of the FredNats for the inaugural season, we are confident that our show and broadcast will be one of the best in all of minor league baseball. Between Erik and WFVA, we foresee FredNats fans all across the area being able to get that ballpark feel just by tuning in," said Hall.

The first game broadcast for the Fredericksburg Nationals will begin with a pregame show at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 9 with first pitch at 7:00 p.m. against the Down East Wood Ducks.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are set to begin Carolina League play on April 23, 2020 at a brand new, state of the art stadium facility, located at Celebrate Virginia South on Carl D. Silver Parkway near the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, VA. Stay up to date with the progress of the new ballpark facility and the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook (@FXBGNats), on Twitter (@FXBGNats), and on Instagram (@FXBGNats).

NewsTalk 1230 WFVA is owned and operated by Centennial Broadcasting II, LLC. WFVA signed on the air September 8, 1939, and has the distinction of being the first commercial radio station to operate in Fredericksburg. Additional info about NewsTalk 1230 WFVA can also be found at www.newstalk1230.net, on Facebook @WFVA1230, on Twitter @newstalk1230fva, and on the B1015FM Channel on YouTube. Centennial Broadcasting also operates B101.5 (WBQB-FM) in Fredericksburg as well as 4 radio stations and one television station in Winchester, Virginia.

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from February 27, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.