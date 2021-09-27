FredNats Announce 2022 Regular Season Schedule

September 27, 2021 - Low-A East League (Low-A East) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - After a memorable inaugural 2021 campaign, the Fredericksburg Nationals are excited to announce the schedule for their upcoming 2022 season. The FredNats will begin their second season in the 'Burg at Delmarva on Friday, April 8 before returning to FredNats Ballpark for their home opener against the Carolina Mudcats on Tuesday, April 12.

The 2022 Low-A East season will be 132 games in length, up from 120 games in 2021. The FredNats will play 66 games in front of their home fans, including Memorial Day Weekend (May 27-29 vs. Salem), Independence Day Weekend (July 1-3 vs. Delmarva; July 4 vs. Lynchburg), and Labor Day Weekend (September 2-4 vs. Delmarva).

The FredNats will play a more balanced selection of opponents in 2022, facing off against 10 of the 11 other teams in the Low-A East. They will welcome the Charleston RiverDogs (TB, April 26-May 1), Augusta GreenJackets (ATL, August 9-14) and Down East Wood Ducks (TEX, August 23-28) to FredNats Ballpark for the first time, and make their first road trips to Kannapolis, Myrtle Beach and Augusta.

Introduced in 2021, the six-game series format with Mondays off will return in 2022 with the exception of Opening Day, Independence Day and a four-day period from July 18-21 that coincides with MLB's All-Star Break. The regular season will come to a close in Salem on September 11, with playoffs to follow.

Season tickets for the 2022 season and beyond are on sale now at FredNats.com, with exclusive benefits like VIP Access, ticket exchanges, pre-purchased parking passes and a team store discount. Information on single game tickets, as well as start times and promotions, will be announced at a later date.

Tuesday, April 12 - Sunday, April 17 vs. Carolina Mudcats (MIL)

Tuesday, April 26 - Sunday, May 1 vs. Charleston RiverDogs (TB)

Tuesday, May 10 - Sunday, May 15 vs. Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (CWS)

Tuesday, May 24 - Sunday, May 29 vs. Salem Red Sox (BOS)

Tuesday, June 7 - Sunday, June 12 vs. Lynchburg Hillcats (CLE)

Tuesday, June 28 - Sunday, July 3 vs. Delmarva Shorebirds (BAL)

Monday, July 4, Wednesday, July 6 - Sunday, July 10 vs. Lynchburg Hillcats (CLE)

Tuesday, July 26 - Sunday, July 31 vs. Salem Red Sox (BOS)

Tuesday, August 9 - Sunday, August 14 vs. Augusta GreenJackets (ATL)

Tuesday, August 23 - Sunday, August 28 vs. Down East Wood Ducks (TEX)

Tuesday, August 30 - Sunday, September 4 vs. Delmarva Shorebirds (BAL)

The Fredericksburg Nationals are a minor league affiliate of the Washington Nationals in the Low-A East League. They play their home games at the state-of-the-art FredNats Ballpark, located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.

