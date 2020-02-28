FredNats and Germanna Community College Partner to Benefit Local Community

February 28, 2020





FREDERICKSBURG, VA - On Wednesday, February 26 the Fredericksburg Nationals and Germanna Community College announced more details of their partnership that will be implemented for the 2020 season.

Germanna and the FredNats are entering into a unique partnership that will highlight the history of baseball in Fredericksburg and the surrounding region in the new ballpark, while at the same time providing educational opportunities, scholarships, and exhibitions for use by the college and regional students. This program is also supported in conjunction with the FredNats' partnerships with the Fredericksburg Area Museum (FAM) and Dovetail Cultural Resource Group (Dovetail), both of whom are providing substantial resources to bring the history of baseball in Fredericksburg to the new ballpark

The FredNats and Germanna announced the conception of the Jackie Robinson Writing Contest and Scholarship Fund that is open to all high school students in the Fredericksburg and surrounding counties. Five annual scholarships of $1,042 will be awarded to winners selected by a board made of members of the FredNats and Germanna's choosing. High school juniors and seniors from the Germanna service area which includes Fredericksburg, Stafford, Spotsylvania, Culpeper, Orange, King George, Madison and Caroline are eligible to participate.

The entry information and form is available at https://www.germanna.edu/42essay/ and students should submit essays by April 15. The five winners of the $1,042 scholarships will be awarded at the FredNats home game against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans on Friday, May 29.

As an interactive element of the ballpark, Germanna Community College, in conjunction with the Fredericksburg Area Museum and Dovetail Cultural Resource Group, are creating an 80-foot-long History Pavilion on the back of the "batter's eye" of the stadium outfield concourse. This pavilion includes a wall that will highlight various historical events relating to baseball in Fredericksburg. The wall design and elements are being finalized and is expected to be installed in the stadium in late May.

Germanna, in partnership with the historical research completed by Dovetail and FAM, will produce several episodes of "History Minutes of Fredericksburg" to be displayed pregame in the ballpark. Episodes will highlight significant historical events in Fredericksburg related to baseball. The first history minute featuring the historical Walter Johnson coin toss across the Rappahannock from 1936 was released during the partnership announcement. The video is available for viewing at https://youtu.be/5ApyNXY7K8Q.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are set to begin Carolina League play in 2020 at a brand new, state of the art stadium facility, located at Celebrate Virginia South on Carl D. Silver Parkway near the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, VA. Stay up to date with the progress of the new ballpark facility and the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook (@FXBGNats), on Twitter (@FXBGNats), and on Instagram (@FXBGNats).

