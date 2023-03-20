Fredericksburg Nationals to Unveil Copa Brand Identity in Partnership with Virginia Hispanic Chamber

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals are excited to announce their partnership with the Virginia Hispanic Chamber to unveil their COPA identity at the Virginia Credit Union Stadium on Friday, March 24th. The gates will open at 5:30 pm, and the unveil program will start at 6:45pm.

COPA celebrates and honors the diverse Hispanic communities in Minor League Baseball. The Fredericksburg Nationals are proud to be part of this initiative and are excited to unveil their new COPA brand, which represents the rich Hispanic culture in Fredericksburg.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Virginia Hispanic Chamber over COPA," said the Fredericksburg Nationals General Manager, Nick Hall. "Our team is committed to celebrating diversity and inclusion in our community, and COPA is a perfect way to showcase that commitment."

The Virginia Hispanic Chamber is an organization dedicated to promoting the growth and success of Hispanic businesses and professionals in Virginia. They are thrilled to partner with the Fredericksburg Nationals and help bring COPA to Fredericksburg.

All Fredericksburg Nationals ticket plan holders are invited and will have the first opportunity to see the new COPA identity. Other entertainment for the evening also include catch on the field, a Latin band, on-field entertainment, raffles and to top it off, a firework show!

Tickets are FREE and available for plan holders and are encouraged to arrive early to witness the unveiling of the new COPA brand identity.

For more information about the Fredericksburg Nationals and the Virginia Hispanic Chamber, visit their respective websites at https://www.milb.com/fredericksburg and https://www.vahcc.com/.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. They play their home games at the state-of-the-art Virginia Credit Union Stadium, located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.

