Fredericksburg Nationals to Reveal Team Jerseys at Birthday Party for Mary Washington

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - The Fredericksburg Nationals are inviting their fans to celebrate the birthday of Mary Washington and the reveal of their new team jerseys at another event in downtown Fredericksburg.

WHO: Fredericksburg Nationals and the Mary Washington House.

WHAT: In celebration of Mary Washington's 311th birthday, the Fredericksburg Nationals are hosting a birthday party at the Mary Washington House. The team will also be revealing another team logo and their new team jerseys, modeled by members of the University of Mary Washington Baseball Team. New merchandise and customized jerseys will be available at the team store following the event.

WHEN: The event is on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.. The team store will be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. immediately following the event.

WHERE: In front of the Mary Washington House at 1200 Charles St., Fredericksburg, VA 22401. The team store is at 601 Caroline St., Fredericksburg, VA 22401.

WHY: Fans have been anxiously awaiting the release of team jerseys and the FredNats are pleased to announce that jerseys will be customizable at the team store for an added personal touch. The FredNats also want to celebrate one of the most prominent figures in Fredericksburg's history.

HOW: Mary Washington's birthday party will be free and open to the general public. Fans in attendance of the event will get a first look at a new team logo, jerseys, and merchandise. Fans that are interested in taking a tour of the Mary Washington House following the event are invited to contact the Mary Washington House directly at (540) 373-1569.

Attendees will hear speeches from team Executive Vice President and General Manager, Nick Hall, Mary Washington House Executive Director, Anne Darron, the Mayor of Fredericksburg, Mary Katherine Greelaw, Team Owner and Chairman, Art Silber, and his granddaughter, Sarah Silber.

For all event updates, visit frednats.com or the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook.

