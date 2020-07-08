Fredericksburg Nationals To Host Jackie Robinson Legacy Night, July 14

July 8, 2020 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release





WHAT: Jackie Robinson Legacy Night will include an award ceremony for the recipients of the Jackie Robinson Writing Contest that the FredNats created in conjunction with Germanna Community College. In honor of FredNats Owner, Art Silber's 80th birthday, there will also be a free showing of the movie "42" on the video board for fans to view from the field. There will be concessions and FredNats merchandise available for purchase inside the ballpark.

WHO: Speakers for the scholarship award ceremony include Fredericksburg Mayor, Mary Katherine Greenlaw, Vice Mayor-Councilman Chuck Frye, Germanna Community College President, Janet Gulickson, FredNats Treasurer, Seth Silber, and FredNats Owner, Art Silber.

Due to regulations from the health department, there is a cap of 1,000 attendees for this event. Attendees will be admitted on a first come, first serve basis as there are no reservations or tickets.

WHY: The FredNats are hosting this event to celebrate the achievements of the Jackie Robinson Writing Contest winners and Art Silber's 80th birthday, as well as treat members of their community to a free showing of the movie "42, The Story of Jackie Robinson."

WHEN: The event will be held on Tuesday, July 14. The schedule of events is as follows:

6:00 p.m. Gates Open

7:15 p.m. Scholarship Award Ceremony Begins

7:45 p.m. Free Showing of "42" (Runtime 2:08)

WHERE: The new Fredericksburg Nationals ballpark is next to the Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center located at 2371 Carl D. Silver Pkwy, Fredericksburg, VA 22401. The movie "42" will be displayed on the stadium's video board and will be viewed from the field and seating will be properly spaced to ensure fan safety.

Fans will be invited to sit only on the dark green stripes of turf on the field and will be asked to sit 15 ft apart from other groups or families. FredNats blankets will be available for purchase but fans are invited to bring their own if they would like. No lawn chairs will be allowed on the field.

Masks will be strongly encouraged for this event. All members of the FredNats staff will be wearing masks for the entirety of the event.

