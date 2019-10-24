Fredericksburg Nationals Release 2020 Schedule

October 24, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fredericksburg Nationals News Release





FREDERICKSBURG, Va. - The Fredericksburg Nationals, formerly known as the Potomac Nationals, are pleased to announce their 2020 schedule. The inaugural season to be played in their new ballpark in Fredericksburg, VA, will feature 14 homestands boasting 70 total home games against all nine other Carolina League teams.

The FredNats will kick off the 2020 season with a 14-game road trip starting at Grainger Stadium in Kinston, NC for a four-game series against the Down East Wood Ducks (Texas Rangers). The team will then travel to face off against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Chicago Cubs) for a three-game series starting on Monday, April 13 and the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros) for a four-game series starting on Thursday, April 16. The FredNats will play their final three-games of the road trip against the Winston-Salem Dash (Chicago White Sox) from Monday, April 20 to Wednesday, April 22.

The Fredericksburg Nationals will open their new stadium on Thursday, April 23, 2020 against the Frederick Keys, the affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, kicking off their first weekend four-game homestand.

May will be a busy month for the FredNats with 20 home games spread among four homestands and three road trips, comprising 10 games. Monday, May 11th will be the only day off for the FredNats for the entire month.

There will be 11 weekend homestands with three series played against the Frederick Keys, three series against the Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland Indians), two series against the Wilmington Blue Rocks (Kansas City Royals), two series against the Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox), and one series against the Fayetteville Woodpeckers.

The FredNats will host a game against the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Father's Day, Sunday, June 21, a game against the Frederick Keys on Independence Day, Saturday, July 4, and close their 2020 season with a game against the Salem Red Sox on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7. The All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, June 23rd in Lynchburg, VA, at City Stadium, home of the Lynchburg Hillcats.

The Fredericksburg Nationals will face off against the other Carolina League teams in the following order of appearance:

Down East Wood Ducks (Texas Rangers): nine at home, seven on the road.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans (Chicago Cubs): three at home, six on the road.

Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Houston Astros): seven at home, seven on the road.

Winston-Salem Dash (Chicago White Sox): six at home, six on the road.

Frederick Keys (Baltimore Orioles): 10 at home, 13 on the road.

Carolina Mudcats (Milwaukee Brewers): four at home, four on the road.

Wilmington Blue Rocks (Kansas City Royals): 10 at home, 14 on the road.

Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland Indians): 11 at home, six on the road.

Salem Red Sox (Boston Red Sox): 10 at home, seven on the road.

Game times and promotional information for all 70 home games are to-be-determined, and will be announced at a later time.

The 2020 season will be the 43rd season for the franchise and 16th season as the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Washington Nationals but the first under their new name. The Fredericksburg Nationals. Full season Founders Club ticket plans are currently available for the 2020 season. For more information, visit FredNats.com, call (540) 858-4242 or visit the FredNats front office and team store at 601 Caroline Street, First Floor, Fredericksburg, VA 22401.

The Fredericksburg Nationals are set to begin Carolina League play in 2020 at a brand new, state of the art stadium facility, located at Celebrate Virginia South on Carl D. Silver Parkway near the Fredericksburg Expo & Convention Center in Fredericksburg, VA. Stay up to date with the progress of the new ballpark facility and the team online at www.frednats.com and follow Fredericksburg Baseball on Facebook (@FXBGNats), on Twitter (@FXBGNats), and on Instagram (@PNats42).

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from October 24, 2019

Fredericksburg Nationals Release 2020 Schedule - Fredericksburg Nationals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.