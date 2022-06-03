Frederick Keys Fall to Trenton Thunder 5-2

Frederick, MD- The Frederick Keys lost their first game of the summer on Friday night, falling 5-2 to the Trenton Thunder at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Frederick managed only three hits the entire game and didn't score their first run until the eighth. The Keys defense also committed five errors.

Wolfsville native and starting pitcher Luke Pryor (Mount St. Mary's) pitched 4.0 innings with three runs allowed (two of them earned runs) with three strikeouts and no walks.

Reliever Jonathan Pintaro (Shorter University) pitched well out of the bullpen, striking out five in 4.0 innings while allowing an unearned run.

The third game of the four-game series will be held Saturday, June 4. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 PM and it will be the second fireworks night of the summer.

