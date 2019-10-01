Frederick Keys Announce 2020 Schedule

FREDERICK, MD -The Frederick Keys are excited to announce their schedule for the 2020 Carolina League season. This includes new weekday start times for the first half of the year, over 30 Friday-Sunday dates and nearly 80 games against divisional opponents.

The Frederick Keys will kickoff the 2019 home schedule on Thursday, April 16 when the Myrtle Beach Pelicans come to town as part of a seven-game homestand. Once again, the Keys home schedule wraps up on Labor Day against the Carolina Mudcats. Of the team's 70 home games, 33 are Friday-Sunday dates.

One change beginning in 2020, is the start of first half weekday games at 6:30 p.m. These new Monday-Friday start times will run from April 16-June 17. Starting on Tuesday June 30, weekday games shift back to 7:00 p.m. for the duration of the year.

"Moving Monday-Friday start times up 30 minutes will make things easier on families to come out for weekday baseball at Nymeo Field," said Keys General Manager Dave Ziedelis. "During the school year, we want to make sure everyone can get home at a more reasonable time."

To go with earlier week day starts, the Keys will play both of their weekend April games at 1 p.m. Starting in May, Saturday start times shift back to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday games remain at 1 p.m. (with the exception of Sunday, September 6). Frederick will play 11 a.m. home games on April 30, May 7 and June 4 and noon games on July 13, July 23 and September 7.

Going by month, the Keys play their most games at home in May (14) with 13 home tilts scheduled for June, July and August. In April, the Keys play 10 home games, while the final seven regular season games come in September.

The Keys play 79 divisional games in 2020, with 36 home games against divisional opponents and the remaining 34 against the CL South.

In 2020, the Keys most common opponent is Fredericksburg (formerly the Potomac Nationals) with the two sides meeting 23 times next season (13 taking place in Frederick). The Keys will also get healthy doses of Wilmington (19 games) and Salem (19 games) to go along with 18 games against Lynchburg.

Outside of the CL North, the Keys remaining schedule is as follows: Carolina (14 games), Myrtle Beach (13 games), Winston-Salem (12 games), Down East (11 games), Fayetteville (11 games).

A link to the entire schedule for the 2020 season is available here Fireworks dates and a full Keys promotional schedule for 2020 will be announced at a later date. To stay tuned for the latest team news and for ticket information fans can visit frederickkeys.com and follow the team on Twitter (@frederickkeys), Facebook and Instagram (@frederickkeys.com).

Full Home Schedule:

April 16 v MB (6:30)

April 17 v MB (6:30)

April 18 v MB (1:00)

April 19 v MB (1:00)

April 20 v WIL (6:30)

April 21 v WIL (6:30)

April 22 v WIL (6:30)

April 28 v FAY (6:30)

April 29 v FAY (6:30)

April 30 v FAY (11:00)

May 4 v LYN (6:30)

May 5 v LYN (6:30)

May 6 v LYN (6:30)

May 7 v LYN (11:00)

May 8 v WS (6:30)

May 9 v WS (6:00)

May 10 v WS (1:00)

May 15 v FREDERICKSBURG (6:30)

May 16 v FRED (6:00)

May 17 v FRED (1:00)

May 21 v FAY (6:30)

May 22 v FAY (6:30)

May 23 v FAY (6:00)

May 24 v FAY (1:00)

June 2 v SAL (6:30)

June 3 v SAL (6:30)

June 4 v SAL (11:00)

June 5 v FRED (6:30)

June 6 v FRED (6:00)

June 7 v FRED (1:00)

June 12 v WIL (6:30)

June 13 v WIL (6:00)

June 14 v WIL (1:00)

June 15 v MB (6:30)

June 16 v MB (6:30)

June 17 v MB (6:30)

June 30 v LYN (7:00)

July 1 v LYN (7:00)

July 2 v LYN (7:00)

July 3 v LYN (7:00)

July 10 v DE (7:00)

July 11 v DE (6:00)

July 12 v DE (1:00)

July 13 v DE (12:00)

July 21 v CAR (7:00)

July 22 v CAR (7:00)

July 23 v CAR (12:00)

July 24 v SAL (7:00)

July 25 v SAL (6:00)

July 26 v SAL (1:00)

Aug 3 v DE (7:00)

Aug 4 v DE (7:00)

Aug 5 v DE (7:00)

Aug 11 v FRED (7:00)

Aug 12 v FRED (7:00)

Aug 13 v FRED (7:00)

Aug 14 v WS (7:00)

Aug 15 v WS (6:00)

Aug 16 v WS (1:00)

Aug 20 v FRED (7:00)

Aug 21 v FRED (7:00)

Aug 22 v FRED (6:00)

Aug 23 v FRED (1:00)

Sept 1 v SAL (7:00)

Sept 2 v SAL (7:00)

Sept 3 v SAL (7:00)

Sept 4 v CAR (7:00)

Sept 5 v CAR (6:00)

Sept 6 v CAR (6:00)

Sept 7 v CAR (12:00)

The Frederick Keys are the Advanced-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play their home games at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium. For the last eight seasons, the Keys have finished in the top two in the league in attendance and have entertained more than 9 million fans since the organization was founded in 1989. For more information about the Frederick Keys please contact Geoff Arnold by phone at (301)-815-9915 or by emailing at GArnold@FrederickKeys.com.

