Frederick Atlantic League Baseball Club Signs Two Starting Pitchers

April 3, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Frederick News Release







Frederick, MD - The new soon-to-be-named Frederick Atlantic League Professional Baseball (ALPB) Club is excited to announce the signings of two pitchers: Dustin Beggs and David Kubiak. Both players will add depth and experience to the starting rotation.

Beggs was drafted and signed by the Miami Marlins in the 16th round of the 2016 MLB June Amateur Player Draft from University of Kentucky. He has been drafted by the Mets in 2015 and Cardinals in 2014 but opted to remain in school. While pitching for the Wildcats he compiled a 16-6 record with a 3.32 ERA and 155 strikeouts. He spent four seasons in the Marlins system and in 2019, Beggs pitched for the New Orleans Baby Cakes (AAA) and was 6-4.

Beggs began the 2021 season with Lexington Legends of the Atlantic League, before signing with the New York Mets and pitching for Binghamton Rumble Ponies (AA). In 2022, he started 23 games with the Wild Health Genomes while being one of the workhorses of the Atlantic League, pitching in 122 innings and recording 9 wins.

"Dustin is an experienced pitcher who knows how to command the zone and keep hitters off balance. Dustin gives you a chance to win every fifth day when he has the ball," said Manager Mark Minicozzi.

Kubiak was drafted by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 26th Round of the 2011 MLB June Amateur Draft from State University of New York at Albany. He has been one of the top Atlantic League Pitchers over the past six years earning multiple All-Star appearances. He was named 2020 Pitcher of the Year in the prestigious Dominican Winter League.

During the 2017 season with the Somerset Patriots (ALPB), Kubiak was teammates with Frederick's Manager, Mark Minicozzi and Hitting Coach, Aharon Eggleston. In 2021, Kubiak was signed by the Texas Rangers out of the Atlantic League and joined the Round Rock Express (AAA). While pitching with the Express, he compiled impressive 3.90 ERA in the hitter friendly AAA Pacific Coast League.

"Kubiak is the ultimate competitor! It is great to watch David back on the mound after retiring last season. He has been dominant at the highest levels of baseball over the past few years and has the hunger to keep proving he can pitch in the big leagues," said Minicozzi.

Season tickets for the 2023 season are now on sale.

