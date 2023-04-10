Frederick Atlantic League Baseball Club Signs Three More Pitchers

April 10, 2023







Frederick, MD - The new soon-to-be-named Frederick Atlantic League Professional Baseball (ALPB) Club is excited to announce the signings of three pitchers: RHP Arnaldo Hernandez, RHP Braxton Lorenzini, and RHP Tai Tiedemann.

Hernandez, originally signed as an amateur free agent by the Royals in 2012, has worked as both a starter and reliever in his career. The 27-year-old has pitched eight seasons in minor league baseball between the Royals and Brewers organizations, reaching as high as Triple-A. Last season, Hernandez pitched out of the bullpen with Milwaukee's Double A affiliate, the Biloxi Shuckers, striking out 66 batters in 48.2 innings. He also represented Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic this spring.

Hernandez's career also featured a brief but dominant stint in the Atlantic League late in the 2021 season, pitching for Charleston/West Virginia, striking out 23 batters in 14 innings of work.

"Arnaldo has a heavy fastball that sits in the mid to upper 90s," said Fredrick manager Mark Minicozzi. "We are excited to see him regain his dominance in the Atlantic League."

Lorenzini, a 28-year-old, was originally drafted by the Padres in the 33rd round of the 2015 MLB June Amateur Draft out of West Hills College. In his professional career he has pitched in the Padres and Rockies organizations, and was a member of Team Italy in this year's World Baseball Classic.

Across 143 professional innings, he has struck out 139 batters, reaching as high as Advanced A with the Rockies. In 2016 with Single-A Asheville, he pitched to a 2.57 ERA in 23 games, striking out 37 hitters.

"Braxton has the rare ability to hit triple digits with his fastball," said Minicozzi. "We are excited to help develop his skills and pitchability in the Atlantic League."

Tiedemann, a tall righty at 6'6", was originally drafted by the Rangers in the eighth round of the 2016 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Long Beach City College, going on to pitch six seasons in the organization. Last season, he reached Double-A Frisco, making a career high 43 appearances.

The 26-year-old Tiedemann has pitched three seasons in the Dominican Winter League, and also pitched in the Arizona Fall League in 2018.

"Tai has shown the ability to be a dependable work horse in the bullpen and be able to handle multiple innings," said Minicozzi. "He compliments our bullpen extremely well."

Season tickets for the 2023 season are now on sale, and single game tickets will be available on April 17. For more information or to shop the Frederick Club team store visit https://frederickatlanticleague.com.

Atlantic League Stories from April 10, 2023

