Frechette's Grand Slam Highlights 6-0 Shutout Win

May 6, 2023 - California League (CalL) - San Jose Giants News Release







Garrett Frechette hit a grand slam to highlight a 6-0 Giants victory over the Modesto Nuts in a rain-shortened game on Friday night at Excite Ballpark. Frechette's slam came in the bottom of the second while pitchers Manuel Mercedes and John Michael Bertrand combined on San Jose's third shutout of the season. The contest was halted after six innings due to rain as the Giants (15-10) evened their series with Modesto this week at two games apiece.

The key second-inning rally for San Jose began with a one-out single from Tanner O'Tremba. After Jose Ramos worked a full-count walk and Andrew Kachel flied out, Alexander Suarez walked to load the bases. Frechette was up next and he launched a 1-0 pitch from Nuts starter Tyler Gough over the fence in right for a grand slam. The home run was Frechette's first of the season as the Giants jumped out to a 4-0 lead.

San Jose added a single run in the bottom of the third as Diego Velasquez led off with a double to the fence in deep left center. Velasquez then stole third and came home on Onil Perez's one-out single to make it 5-0.

The Giants then completed the scoring for the night with a single tally in the bottom of the fifth. With one out, Perez walked before O'Tremba singled. The duo then successfully executed a double steal with Perez swiping third and O'Tremba moving into second. Moments later, Ramos hit a grounder to second that saw Perez thrown out at home for the second out of the inning. However with Kachel at the plate, a wild pitch allowed O'Tremba to score from third pushing the lead to 6-0.

Mercedes was excellent in his start firing four scoreless innings with only one hit allowed. The right-hander walked none, struck out two and induced nine groundouts. Mercedes began his outing by retiring eight straight Modesto hitters until Edryn Rodriguez grounded a double down the right field line with two outs in the top of the third. Mercedes though quickly retired the next hitter, Cole Young, on a groundout to end the inning before breezing through a 1-2-3 top of the fourth. Mercedes, who set down 12 of the 13 batters he faced, needed just 44 pitches to get through his four innings.

Bertrand then entered out of the San Jose bullpen to begin the top of the fifth and immediately got into a jam as Andrew Miller and Freuddy Batista produced back-to-back singles to put runners on first and second with none out. Colin Davis though followed by grounding into a double play on a spectacular diving stop made by Velasquez at second base. Bertrand then quickly retired Curtis Washington on a pop out to end the inning.

Bertrand returned to the mound in the top of the sixth and pitched around two more singles to start the inning to keep the Nuts off the scoreboard.

With the Giants warming-up to start the top of the seventh, the game was then called by the umpiring crew due to a steady rain that had been falling at the ballpark.

Velasquez (2-for-4, 2B, SB), O'Tremba (2-for-2, SB) and Carter Howell (2-for-3) had two hits apiece for San Jose offensively. Frechette's (1-for-3, HR, 4 RBI) grand slam was the second by a Giants player this season (Edison Mora, April 16 at Modesto). San Jose out-hit the Nuts by an 8-5 margin.

Bertrand (4-0) was credited with the win after tossing two scoreless innings of relief. The lefty pitched around four singles, walked none and struck out one.

Garrett Frechette celebrates after his second-inning grand slam on Friday night The Giants and Nuts continue their series on Saturday evening with first pitch at Excite Ballpark set for 5:00 PM. Liam Simon is San Jose's scheduled starting pitcher.

