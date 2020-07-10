Frawley Stadium to Host Outdoor Summer Movie Series

Wilmington, DE - Frawley Stadium will be back in action beginning on July 24th and 25th to kick off the Wilmington Blue Rocks' brand-new "Movie Nights at Frawley Stadium" summer movie series, presented by Bank of America and powered by Light Action Productions. Fans will be treated to a screening of The Sandlot on Friday, July 24th followed by The Goonies on Saturday, July 25th, commemorating the film's 35th anniversary. Both movies will begin at 8 p.m., with gates opening one hour in advance to allow moviegoers enough time to enter the ballpark and find seating.

"We are very excited to be opening the gates and safely hosting outdoor movies," said Blue Rocks managing partner Dave Heller. "Over the past few weeks, we have worked to create protocols and procedures to ensure that Frawley Stadium will be a safe and welcoming environment for our fans. Nothing is more important to us."

Fans will be able to purchase admission for socially distanced seating on the entire third base side of the seating bowl, which will provide prominent visibility of the state-of-the-art Light Action Productions LED screen that will be located directly on the infield.

"After months of a real rough patch for our industry, it's nice to put on shows again, in any form," said Scott Humphrey of Light Action Productions. "It may not be a Blue Rocks game, but you can't beat a summer night at the ballpark with family and friends. To be able to throw it back to watching movies on a big screen under the stars is such a great opportunity that we couldn't wait to bring these classics to the city of Wilmington."

Tickets are now available for $11 and include socially distanced general admission seating, a bottle of water and a bag of popcorn. Fans will also be permitted to bring individual snacks and unopened, non-alcoholic beverages into Frawley Stadium. Because of capacity limitations, it is strongly encouraged that moviegoers pre-purchase their admission before arriving at the ballpark to guarantee seating.

State-mandated COVID-19 and social distancing guidelines will be enforced for fans entering and exiting the stadium, walking the concourse, waiting in lines, and using restrooms. Masks will be required for all fans when entering, exiting and walking throughout Frawley Stadium. Fans may remove their masks once they take their seats, as long as they consistently maintain 6 feet of social distance from other parties. All Blue Rocks staff will have their temperatures checked and complete a health questionnaire prior to working each event and will be required to wear masks for the duration of the each event. For Frawley Stadium's COVID-19 Event Guidelines, click HERE.

The movie series will continue on select weekends throughout the summer and early fall.

