Franzen and Amaral Guide Fresno to 6-4 Win Over Inland Empire

San Bernardino, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (57-37, 21-7) inched past the Inland Empire 66ers (50-41, 17-11) 6-4 Friday night from San Manuel Stadium. Fresno improved to a Minor League-best 21-7 in the second half, 24-8 in their last 32 games and 34-11 in their last 45 contests. The Grizzlies moved to 50-30 in evening games, 36-6 when picking up 10 or more hits, 16-6 in July and 7-3 against the 66ers in 2023. Fresno also progressed to 19-7 when a game lasts longer than 2 hours and 40 minutes, 11-6 on Fridays (7-2 on the road) and 9-5 in two-run contests. 45 of the Grizzlies 94 games (48%) have been one or two-run affairs, pushing them to 28-17 in those contests.

Inland Empire grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first when Jadiel Sanchez laced a single to left, adding Nelson Rada. In the top of the second, a pair of 66ers' errors allowed the Grizzlies to tie the game at one. Fresno took a 4-1 advantage in the top of the fourth when Jean Perez blooped a single to right and Daniel Amaral spanked a two-RBI triple to the left-center gap. Amaral finished with a career-high three hits and a Grizzlies individual season-best three stolen bases.

In the fifth, Fresno extended the lead to 6-1 after a Skyler Messinger RBI double and a Parker Kelly RBI single. Messinger has eight RBI over his past two contests, giving him 26 RBI in the month of July and 59 RBI on the year (both lead the California League). Kelly reached base four times thanks to a trio of walks, a professional-best for him.

Despite the deficit, the 66ers offense yielded three more runs to make things interesting. Rada slapped a fifth inning single to right, plating Johan Macias, who tripled. In the eighth, Sanchez launched a two-run moonshot to right, his eighth longball of the season. Inland Empire's late efforts were all for naught, as Fresno's bullpen held on.

Grizzlies starter Caleb Franzen (3-3) enjoyed the decision after tossing a career-high six innings. Franzen permitted a pair of runs on four hits and two walks while fanning seven. Relievers Carson Skipper, Carlos Torres and Zach Agnos rounded out the game with three solid frames of work. Agnos secured his Minor League-best 18th save of the season. He is now tied for seventh all-time in Grizzlies single season saves. In every inning Fresno gave up a run, Inland Empire had two hits to go along with it.

66ers southpaw Leonard Garcia (3-4) agonized the setback after four and one-third rough frames. Inland Empire's bullpen kept Fresno's lineup silent for four and two-thirds frames. The clubs are back in action tomorrow evening from San Manuel Stadium.

- LF Daniel Amaral (3-5, 3B, 2 RBI, 3 SB)

- LHP Caleb Franzen (6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 R, 2 ER, 2 BB, 7 K)

- 1B Parker Kelly (1-2, RBI, R, 3 BB)

- RF Jadiel Sanchez (2-4, HR, 3 RBI, R)

- CF Nelson Rada (2-5, RBI, R)

- 2B Johan Macias (1-4, 3B, R)

This season, Grizzlies starting pitchers have enjoyed big crowds in their outings. LHP Caleb Franzen (15 starts, 61,429), RHP Jordy Vargas (13 starts, 58,383) and RHP Connor Staine (15 starts, 50,238) rank 1-2-3 in the California League in highest total attendance during their starts. Vargas (13 starts, 4,491) and Franzen (15 starts, 4,095) rank 2-3 in highest average attendance, all behind former Griz zlies starter Joe Musgrove (1 start, 5,738). Musgrove made a rehab start with Lake Elsinore. (Credit to Cory Schwartz from Major League Baseball)

The Grizzlies swiped five bases in the win, tied for the most by Fresno in a single game this season.

Jesus Bugarin picked up his 26th multi-hit game, a 2023 team high.

Every Grizzlies batter reached base in some capacity (hit, walk, error, etc).

In the top of the eighth, the game was delayed for 3 minutes thanks to a drone. This was the second instance this season for Fresno and the umpire crew being involved with a drone delay.

