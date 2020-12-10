Frankie McClendon Re-Signs with the River Dragons

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons are happy to announce the signing of goaltender Frankie McClendon for the 2021 hockey season.

McClendon was acquired late last season on waivers from the now-defunct Mentor Ice Breakers. He dressed in two games but never saw the ice as the 19-20 season was shut down shortly after his acquisition due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're thrilled to be re-signing Frankie for this season" River Dragons President/GM Scott Brand said. "Not only is he a solid goaltender but he's a great human being, a good character to have in the locker room and we know he'll be an asset for us this season."

McClendon's career FPHL numbers read a 15-12 record, 3.99 GAA and a .879 save percentage. Prior to his time in Mentor, McClendon put up his best career numbers as a member of the Carolina Thunderbirds. In three years in Carolina he had a record of 14-1, a 2.41 GAA and a .908 save percentage.

"Frankie adds in a great personality and more importantly steady skill to our goaltending room" head coach Jerome Bechard said. "In a potential 2021 season that is likely going to be condensed and full of games each week it's going to be important to have a healthy goaltender rotation."

