Frankel Shutout Backstops Boston to 4-0 Win over New York

February 13, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

New York Sirens News Release







NEWARK, NJ - Aerin Frankel stopped all 25 shots faced in her first shutout of the season, earning the Boston Fleet a 4-0 victory for over the New York Sirens at Prudential Center. Boston has now won all three matchups against New York this season, with the two teams scheduled to play twice more over the next 11 days. With three seconds left in the first period, Susanna Tapani deflected a Hilary Knight shot off the faceoff. The goal - Tapani's sixth of the season - held as her first game-winning tally of the campaign. Scoring continued for Boston at the beginning of the third period with a goal from Megan Keller solidifying a 2-0 lead. The last two goals came within two minutes of each other late in the third period with Jamie Lee Rattray scoring at 13:48 and Shay Maloney recording her tally at 15:45. Corinne Schroeder recorded 27 saves on 31 shots in the loss. With the victory, the Fleet are now tied with the Sirens for fourth place in the PWHL standings at 20 points each. The Sirens have now lost a season-high three straight games.

QUOTES

Fleet Head Coach Courtney Kessel on the game overall: "It's really nice to see us be able to pay back Aerin for all the times she's kept us in these games and get a shutout for her. I think it's important from a mentality standpoint and it was great for us to put four goals in the back of the net. It's something we've been focusing on, getting a little bit more offense, so it was really nice to see."

Fleet goalie Aerin Frankel on her first shutout of the season: "Overall really good team win, like coach [Kessel] said. I think the shots that New York got kind of came in waves, so I was just trying to stay focused throughout the game, do my job and give us momentum when we needed those stops to carry on and win the game."

Sirens Head Coach Greg Fargo on the team's performance: "For the next game, Montréal is a team we feel like we played well against, despite dropping the last one to them here at home. I think these last few games, even though they haven't gone our way, there's still a lot to pull from in a positive way. I think we want to replicate it more. There's also a lot of details and habits of our game that we need to show up. It's a tight league so it's not exclusive to us but we want to carry forward some of the good things that we are doing and make sure we understand there's growth."

Sirens Forward Elizabeth Gigučre on her offensive performance: "I got chances, and I was happy with the way that I played a little bit. At the same time though, I need to put it in the net, and I know it's going to come, but when you look up and there's a zero on the scoreboard - we can't win games with zero goals. No matter how many chances I get, we must find ways to put the puck in the net."

NOTABLES

Boston recorded a four-goal victory for the first time in team history following a three-goal victory on Jan. 22 against Toronto (4-1). The Fleet have scored four goals in three games this season.

The Fleet won in regulation for the first time in eight road games this season.

Aerin Frankel 's shutout is the second of her PWHL career and extends her winning streak to five straight games. She now ranks second in the league in wins (7), goals-against-average (1.87), and save percentage (.931).

Susanna Tapani recorded her sixth goal of the season and second in three games. She now leads the Fleet in goals and is tied for third in the league in the category.

Tapani 's goal at 19:57 of the first period was the latest goal scored in any regulation period in the PWHL this season.

Sarah Fillier 's season-high point streak came to an end at six games (1G, 5A).

Alina Müller recorded an assist to extend her point streak to a career-high five games (2G, 5A).

Megan Keller scored her fourth goal of the season and third against the Sirens. Her four goals in 14 games match her inaugural season total in 24 games. She is now tied for most goals by a defender with New York's Ella Shelton and Toronto's Renata Fast.

Jamie Lee Rattray recorded her first multi-point game of the season with her second goal and first assist of the campaign. The Fleet forward had two multi-point games during the inaugural season, most recently on Mar. 10, 2024, with two assists against New York.

Shay Maloney scored her third goal of the season and is now tied for fifth among rookies in goals.

Hilary Knight recorded an assist to extend her point streak to three games (1G, 3A). The Fleet captain leads the team in scoring with 12 points (5G, 7A) in 14 games to surpass her inaugural season total of 11 points (6G, 5A) in 24 games.

Hannah Brandt recorded her fifth assist of the season. Her five assists in 14 games match her inaugural season total across 24 games.

Theresa Schafzahl recorded her second assist of the season, and against the Sirens (Dec. 8, 2024), to end a 10-game pointless drought.

Emma Greco and Sophie Shirley also recorded their second assists of the season after the pair produced their first assists back on Dec. 17, 2024, against Ottawa.

Jillian Dempsey made her Fleet debut and played 9:02 centering the fourth line. She recorded an 83.3% win percentage on six faceoffs and had two hits in the game.

New York was held without a shot on goal for a period of 10:50 during the second period.

Boston has now gone six straight games without a power play goal (0/16) while New York has now gone three straight without scoring on the advantage (0/12).

The Sirens improved their league-leading penalty kill to 91.9% followed by the Fleet at 89.8%.

SCORESHEET RECAP

Boston 1 0 3 - 4

New York 0 0 0 - 0

1st Period-1, Boston, Tapani 6 (Knight), 19:57. Penalties-Downie-Landry Ny (boarding), 8:05.

2nd Period- No Scoring.Penalties-Keller Bos (hooking), 0:22; Bourbonnais Ny (tripping), 12:22; Brown Bos (cross checking), 18:04.

3rd Period-2, Boston, Keller 4 (Rattray, Brandt), 3:18. 3, Boston, Rattray 2 (Schafzahl, Greco), 13:48. 4, Boston, Maloney 3 (Shirley, Müller), 15:45. Penalties-Brown Bos (tripping), 0:42; Müller Bos (hooking), 4:21.

Shots on Goal-Boston 12-11-8-31. New York 11-6-8-25.

Power Play Opportunities-Boston 0 / 2; New York 0 / 4.

Goalies-Boston, Frankel 7-3-1-0 (25 shots-25 saves). New York, Schroeder 6-4-0-1 (31 shots-27 saves).

A-1,729

THREE STARS

1. Aerin Frankel (BOS) 25/25

2. Megan Keller (BOS) 1G

3. Susanna Tapani (BOS) 1G

STANDINGS

Boston (4-3-2-5) - 20 PTS - 4th Place (Tied)

New York (4-3-2-6) - 20 PTS - 4th Place (Tied)

UPCOMING SCHEDULES

Boston: Friday, February 14 at Toronto at 7 p.m. ET

New York: Saturday, February 15 at Montréal at 2 p.m. ET

• Discuss this story on the Professional Women's Hockey League message board...





Professional Women's Hockey League Stories from February 13, 2025

Frankel Shutout Backstops Boston to 4-0 Win over New York - New York Sirens

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.