Frank Seravalli of the Daily Faceoff Gives His Thoughts on USHL Prospects for the 2024 NHL Draft.

June 28, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL) YouTube Video







• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from June 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.