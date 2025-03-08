Frank Scigliano Hero HL vs. GA
March 8, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Saskatchewan Rush YouTube Video
Goaltender Frankie Scigliano makes 45 saves to lead the Sask Rush to an 8-7 win over Georgia.
