Frank Boulton to Transtion from Atlantic League Chair and CEO to Executive Committee Member-At-Large

(New York, N.Y.) - Frank Boulton, the Chair and Founder of the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball ("ALPB"), today announced his transition from his current role as League Chair and CEO to become a Member-at-Large of the League's Executive Committee, effective January 1, 2026.

Mr. Boulton informed the ALPB Board of Directors of his decision earlier this year to ensure an orderly leadership transition following the conclusion of the League's 2025 Championship Season. William ("Bill") Shipley, Chair of the Shipley Group and owner of the York Revolution, has been unanimously selected by the Board to succeed Boulton as Chair of the Atlantic League Board of Directors.

The Atlantic League was founded by Boulton in 1995 and initiated play in 1998 with six teams, all in the Northeast, playing a 100-game schedule. Under his leadership, the ALPB grew into a 10-team circuit with clubs spanning from North Carolina to New York, including teams in Maryland, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, and West Virginia.

Initially conceived as a "second chance" league for former Major League players seeking a return to the big leagues, the ALPB has been remarkably successful in that mission. More than 1,450 ALPB players have signed contracts with MLB or international teams. Since its founding, the ALPB has welcomed nearly 50 million fans to its ballparks over 27 Championship Seasons. In 2020, the ALPB became Major League Baseball's first-ever Professional Partner League.

Guided by Boulton's vision and innovation, the Atlantic League has become one of the most forward-thinking organizations in professional baseball. The League has served as a proving ground for numerous rule and technology experiments-many of which have been adopted throughout the sport-including pace-of-play initiatives, the Automated Ball-Strike System, anti-shift guidelines, the three-batter minimum for relievers, automatic intentional walks, and larger bases to enhance player safety.

Boulton continues to serve as CEO of the Long Island Ducks, one of minor league baseball's most successful teams. The Ducks have led the Atlantic League in attendance 19 times and have topped all MLB Partner Leagues in total attendance each of the past five years. More than nine million fans have attended Ducks games, as the team has won four ALPB championships and hosted over 700 sellout crowds.

Boulton also maintains his leadership roles as Chair of the QuackerJack Foundation-the charitable arm of the Ducks-and of the Great South Bay Arts and Entertainment Foundation, which operates the nonprofit Boulton Center for the Performing Arts in Bay Shore, NY. Through the QuackerJack Foundation, the Ducks contribute to more than 800 charitable organizations annually.

"I've been privileged to help build the Atlantic League from an idea into one of professional baseball's most respected and innovative organizations," said Frank Boulton. "After more than 27 seasons, I felt the time was right to step back from day-to-day league leadership and allow new voices to guide its next chapter. I remain deeply committed to the League, its clubs, and its mission, and I look forward to continuing my involvement through the Executive Committee. The ALPB's future is bright, and I'm confident Bill Shipley and our leadership team will continue to advance our vision for the game and its communities."

As Chair of the Shipley Group and Shipley Energy, Bill Shipley leads a family of successful Pennsylvania and Mid-Atlantic businesses. He is also the principal owner of York Professional Baseball, operator of the York Revolution. Shipley is a graduate of Emory University with a degree in history. He earned his MBA from Penn State University, and later served on its Board of Trustees.

"I am honored to follow Frank Boulton, whose vision and dedication created the foundation on which the Atlantic League stands today," said Bill Shipley. "His leadership, innovation, and love of the game have shaped the League's identity and success. I look forward to working with Frank, our Board, and our clubs to build on that legacy and continue strengthening the Atlantic League for our players, partners, and fans."







