Francisco Mepris to Represent Bristol in Pirates Community Commitment Program

Bristol Baseball, Inc. and the Bristol Pirates professional baseball team are pleased to announce that infielder Fransisco Mepris will represent the Bristol Pirates on Friday, September 21st in Pittsburgh, as the Pittsburgh Pirates celebrate their Community Commitment Program with representatives from all their minor league affiliates.

The celebration will take place prior to the game between that evening's game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Milwaukee Brewers at PNC Park. The Pirates Community Commitment Program is an organization-wide community service program for Pirates minor league players that promotes community service and awareness.

While in Bristol, Mepris volunteered more than 20 hours, in addition to his community service earlier in the year during spring training in Florida. He was selected to represent the Bristol Pirates for his service to the community, the quality of his character on and off the field, his enthusiasm for community service, and his community involvement leadership among his teammates.

Mepris and his Bristol teammates completed more than 307 volunteer hours with local community groups during the 2018 season, from late-June through August.

