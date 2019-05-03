Fraley and Travs Rough up Riders
May 3, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release
Frisco, TX-Jake Fraley had a career night to lead an all-around spectacular performance by the Arkansas Travelers in a 13-2 win over the Frisco RoughRiders on Thursday night. Fraley went 4-5 with two homers and four runs batted in on the night. It was his first two homerun game as a pro and the four hits and four RBI matched his career bests. The second homer capped a six-run sixth inning that turned a tight contest into a laugher. Justin Dunn worked a sesason-high seven innings with six strikeouts to earn his second win. After giving up a two-run homer in the first, Dunn retired eight straight and 13 of the next 14 hitters. Reggie McClain closed out the game with two scoreless innings. Evan White went 3-5 with a double and stole a hit with a stellar play on a line drive at first base. Logan Taylor added the exclamation point with a grand slam in the eighth inning after making two nice plays in the field earlier in the game. The Travs improve to 17-9 with the victory.
Moments That Mattered
* Fraley's first homer of the night was a two-run shot in the third inning that put the Travs on top for good.
* Nick Zammarelli opened the scoring in the six-run sixth inning with an RBI single to center. Two batters later, Joe DeCarlo added to the lead with a two-run single.
Notable Travs Performances
* 1B Evan White: 3-5, BB, 3 runs, 2B, RBI
* CF Jake Fraley: 4-5, HBP, 3 runs, 2 HR, 4 RBI
* 3B Logan Taylor: 2-4, BB, 2 runs, HR, 4 RBI
* RHP Justin Dunn: Win, 7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 6 K, HR, 93 pitches
News and Notes
* The 13 runs were a season high.
* It was the second two-homer game of the year for a Trav. Dom Thompson-Williams hit two on April 5.
* Fraley has set a new career high for homers in a season (5).
* Taylor's grand slam was the first of the season for Arkansas.
Up Next
Arkansas and Frisco play the rubber match of their three game set Friday night at 7:05. Lefty Ricardo Sanchez (4-1, 0.84) takes the ball while Frisco will use an opener with RH Walker Weickel (2-0, 0.52) pitching first. The game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.
• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...
Texas League Stories from May 3, 2019
- Sod Poodles Sneak by Springfield, 1-0 - Springfield Cardinals
- Fraley and Travs Rough up Riders - Arkansas Travelers
- Riders Outpitch Travs to Take Opener - Arkansas Travelers
- Sod Poodles Blank Cardinals 1-0, Earn First Shutout in Franchise History - Amarillo Sod Poodles
- Martin Brilliant in Drillers Fifth Straight Win - Tulsa Drillers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.