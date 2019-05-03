Fraley and Travs Rough up Riders

May 3, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release





Frisco, TX-Jake Fraley had a career night to lead an all-around spectacular performance by the Arkansas Travelers in a 13-2 win over the Frisco RoughRiders on Thursday night. Fraley went 4-5 with two homers and four runs batted in on the night. It was his first two homerun game as a pro and the four hits and four RBI matched his career bests. The second homer capped a six-run sixth inning that turned a tight contest into a laugher. Justin Dunn worked a sesason-high seven innings with six strikeouts to earn his second win. After giving up a two-run homer in the first, Dunn retired eight straight and 13 of the next 14 hitters. Reggie McClain closed out the game with two scoreless innings. Evan White went 3-5 with a double and stole a hit with a stellar play on a line drive at first base. Logan Taylor added the exclamation point with a grand slam in the eighth inning after making two nice plays in the field earlier in the game. The Travs improve to 17-9 with the victory.

Moments That Mattered

* Fraley's first homer of the night was a two-run shot in the third inning that put the Travs on top for good.

* Nick Zammarelli opened the scoring in the six-run sixth inning with an RBI single to center. Two batters later, Joe DeCarlo added to the lead with a two-run single.

Notable Travs Performances

* 1B Evan White: 3-5, BB, 3 runs, 2B, RBI

* CF Jake Fraley: 4-5, HBP, 3 runs, 2 HR, 4 RBI

* 3B Logan Taylor: 2-4, BB, 2 runs, HR, 4 RBI

* RHP Justin Dunn: Win, 7 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 6 K, HR, 93 pitches

News and Notes

* The 13 runs were a season high.

* It was the second two-homer game of the year for a Trav. Dom Thompson-Williams hit two on April 5.

* Fraley has set a new career high for homers in a season (5).

* Taylor's grand slam was the first of the season for Arkansas.

Up Next

Arkansas and Frisco play the rubber match of their three game set Friday night at 7:05. Lefty Ricardo Sanchez (4-1, 0.84) takes the ball while Frisco will use an opener with RH Walker Weickel (2-0, 0.52) pitching first. The game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.