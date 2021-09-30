FPHL Tickets On-Sale Tomorrow, Friday, October 1st at 9 AM

DANBURY, CT - Single-game tickets for the 2021-22 Danbury Hat Tricks FPHL season go on sale, tomorrow, Friday, October 1st at 9 AM

Individual tickets for Hat Tricks games cost $15 for adults and $11 for children.

Season ticket plans are currently available to purchase for the upcoming season. Full-season tickets are on-sale for $295 and 10-ticket packs can be purchased for $110.

Tickets are available through our website via OTI Tickets.

ï»¿To purchase your season ticket plan, contact Josh Starr at josh@danburyhattricks.com.

