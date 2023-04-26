FPHL Semi-Finals Tickets Available Now

Danbury, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks are set to face the Binghamton Black Bears in the FPHL Semi-Finals. Danbury earned their spot in the series with a powerful sweep of the Elmira Mammoth, winning 7-2 in Elmira and 7-1 in Danbury on Friday and Saturday night.

The Hat Tricks went 4-1-1 against the Black Bears, falling once in overtime at home in controversial fashion on January 21st and once in regulation on January 27th at Visions Veterans Memorial Arena 6-2. Danbury claimed the other four matchups with the most recent one on February 17th ending 3-2 for the Hat Tricks courtesy of Lucas DeBenedet's last second game winning goal.

Game 1 of the series is in Binghamton on Friday night, April 28th. Games 2 and 3 are at the Danbury Ice Arena on Saturday night, April 29th and Monday night, May 1st, if necessary. All puck drop times are scheduled for 7 PM.

Tickets are available now! The game marked "Game B" is Saturday's game, and the game marked "Game C" is Monday's game or the first home game of the Commissioner's Cup Finals at the Danbury Ice Arena should the Hat Tricks advance.

These teams met last season in the first round of the playoffs with Danbury surviving a war of attrition, highlighted by a comeback overtime victory in game two for what ended up being the first postseason series win in Hat Tricks franchise history.

