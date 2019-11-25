FPHL MVP Signs with Birmingham
November 25, 2019 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release
PELHAM, Ala. - Birmingham Bulls front office announced on Monday that Jamey Hicks has signes Josh Pietrantonio. the 6-foot-2, 190 pound forward comes to Birmingham from the Carolina Thunderbirds of the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) where he earned MVP honors for the 2018-19 season.
