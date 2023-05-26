FPHL Moves Expansion Draft to Thursday, June 1

May 26, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Federal Prospects Hockey League announced today that it has changed its 2023 Expansion Draft from Tuesday, May 30 to Thursday, June 1 at 1 pm ET.

The Columbus River Dragons announced its protected list of players for the draft last week. Should the team lose a player in the expansion draft they will then be able to protect another player in turn.

Columbus River Dragons season tickets are available now. Lock in your season tickets with no price increase for next season! Call (706) 507-4625 to select your seats today, or for a seating chart and more information visit www.rdragons.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from May 26, 2023

FPHL Moves Expansion Draft to Thursday, June 1 - Columbus River Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.