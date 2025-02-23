FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

DANBURY HAT TRICKS at WATERTOWN WOLVES

Wolves Lose in a SO

by Jeff Barrett

Watertown, NY - With each team playing their third game in three nights, the Watertown Wolves and Danbury Hat Tricks squared off for an afternoon matchup in the Watertown Municipal Arena on this Sunday.

The two teams started off the weekend with a game here on Friday night that went to the Hat Tricks by a score of 4-2. Watertown came into the game holding a slight 5-3 advantage in wins over the Hat Tricks in thier 8 previous meetings this season.

Just as it was on Friday night, the Hat Tricks would strike first in this game. Vadim Frolov got the scoring started at the 8:50 mark, slapping home a rebound past Watertown keeper Anton Borodkin. The assist on the goal belonged to Connor Wooley, making it 1-0.

For the second time this weekend, Danbury doubled up the shots on goal in the first twenty minutes 23-11 and held the 1-0 lead at the break.

At the 3:57 mark of the second period, Davide Gaeta would continue his hot streak, scoring a power play goal, beating Frankie McClendon and knoting the game at 1-1. Trevor Grasby and Tate Leeson had the helperson the play.

Trevor Grasby was able to give the Wolves their first lead of the game at the 7:38 mark for another powerplay goal, assisted by Trevor Lord, and making it 2-1 Watertown.

Trevor Lord extended the Wolves lead 3-1 at 10:42 of the period, knifing a shot over the shoulder of McClendon with assists going to Grasby and goal keeper Anton Borodkin.

Watertown held on to the 3-1 lead at the second intermission and also outshot Danbury 21-7 in the frame.

Just 1:48 into the third, Connor Woolley made a nifty move inside the blue line and wristed home a shot past Borodkin to get the Hat Tricks back within one. Kyle Gonzales was credited with the assist.

At 15:25 of the period, Jonny Ruiz muscled his way past the Watertown defense and beat Borodkin ti tie the game at 3-3. Neither team would add a tally after that, and we would head to overtime once again between these two in Watertown.

The extra feame found both goal keepers making outstanding saves, with each facing a breakaway effort by the opposing team, and sending the game to a shootout.

Connor Woolley netted the only goal of the shootout, his second of the night, sending the Hat Tricks to the 4-3 win

The Wolves will host the Carolina Thunderbirds in a three game cross divisional set next weekend, while the Hat Tricks will head home to host the Port Huron Prowlers on Friday and Saturday.

Hat Tricks Force OT, Secure Second Straight Shootout Win, 4-3 Against Wolves

by Wyatt Kopelman

Watertown, NY - For the 12th time this season, the Hat Tricks refused to cower and rallied from behind for a 4-3 shootout win at Watertown Municipal Arena on Sunday.

Connor Woolley scored the shootout's lone goal in the second round and Frankie McClendon turned away three consecutive attempts in Danbury's fourth shootout victory of the year. The Hat Tricks won their first game after regulation against Watertown this season and improved to 3-1-4-1 in the season series.

Trailing 3-1 heading into the third period, the Hat Tricks emerged and created the spark needed early in the frame.

Woolley stickhandled into the offensive zone and zipped one past Wolves goalie Anton Borodkin, narrowing the score to 3-2 just 1:47 into the third. Woolley netted two goals for the first time since Danbury's 5-4 road win against Port Huron on Nov. 29.

Then, just like in Saturday's home shootout win, Jonny Ruiz continued Danbury's momentum.

Knocking down a puck in the neutral zone, the co-head coach skated through two defenders along the boards and tucked home the equalizer at 4:35.

The Wolves scored two power play goals in the middle frame as part of three unanswered.

Davide Gaeta tucked home a puck off the right post for the equalizer, the first of two on the power play, at 4:57 of the second period. Trevor Grasby tipped in Trevor Lord's pass to lift the Wolves ahead, 2-1, at 7:38.

Lord potted a goal two-on-one, choosing the top corner to extend Watertown's lead to 3-1 with about 9 ÃÂ½ minutes remaining in the middle frame.

Vadim Frolov started the scoring for the Hat Tricks, scoring on a rebound inside the left circle at 8:50. The Hat Tricks had the chance to climb ahead further before the intermission but missed out despite a double minor on Watertown's Steven Klinck and a delay of game on Ludlow Harris, Jr.

Frankie McClendon started in the net for the first time since Feb. 8 and stopped 38 shots. McClendon improved to 6-1-1 and has won in four straight starts.

Up next, the Hat Tricks head back to Danbury to host the Port Huron Prowlers for a two-game set starting on Friday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

BLUE RIDGE BOBCATS at ATHENS ROCK LOBSTER

Bobcats Shut The Door on the Rock Lobsters

by Matteen Zibanejadrad

Athens, GA - The Rock Lobsters fell 1-0 to the Blue Ridge Bobcats Sunday night in Akins Ford Arena.

After Blue Ridge dealt Athens its first shutout loss of the season Friday night, they were able to do so again Sunday off the back of another great goaltender performance.

It was Gregory Hussey who was the hero Friday in Wytheville; tonight, it was Connor Green who stopped 41 shots after returning from a loan.

The lone goal came at the 1:15 mark of the second period, as Vladislav Vlasov redirected a Joshua Slegers shot into the Rock Lobster net.

Josh Rosenzweig had a strong performance himself for Athens, stopping 27 of 28.

The Rock Lobsters (29-6-2, 80 pts) return to Akins Ford Arena Friday night, welcoming the Monroe Moccasins to the Classic City for Wizards Night & Teacher Appreciation Night.

