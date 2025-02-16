FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

February 16, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







BATON ROUGE ZYDECO at MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES

Parent Backstops First Professional Victory, Sea Wolves Down Zydeco 3-1

by Jon Kliment

Biloxi, MS - The Sea Wolves reinvigorated their I-10 rivalry with the Baton Rouge Zydeco on Sunday afternoon trying to rebound from a 5-1 start with the next 5 games all taking place here at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. It has been 3 months since the two squads met and both have changed dramatically as each side looks to establish themselves in this series.

After several games spent chasing the Sea Wolves found the back of the net first tonight as Blake Keller took a Brendan Hussey pass and raced in on Breandan Colgan and on a one handed jab put the puck up and over the outstretched netminder to give Mississippi the 1-0 lead just 4:51 into the first period.

The Zydeco answered back to kick off the second period as Kevin Szabad was able to beat Richie Parent on the power play just 6:05 into the frame. Despite recent trends the Sea Wolves seemed inspired to push as they drew two penalties in the middle of the frame to and after winning the draw Philip Wong sent a pass to Sam Turner who found Don Carter Jr at the top of the slot and found the back of the net on the 5 on 3 advantage. With just 30 seconds left Brendan Hussey added an insurance marker to give Mississippi the 3-1 victory.

Parent stopped 27 of 28 to earn his first professional win.

The Sea Wolves and Zydeco matchup again next Friday night at 7:05 pm here at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum get your tickets on Ticketmaster, the Ticketmaster app, or by stopping by the box office.

ATHENS ROCK LOBSTERS at DASHERS of DANVILLE

Johnson's Big Night Lifts Athens

by Devin Dobek

Danville, IL - The first Sunday afternoon matinee for the Dashers was a fun one in Danville. Unfortunately, Oscar Wahlgren's 50 save effort supported by 3 different Dashers comebacks would come up short. Malik Johnson's tip-in with less than 2 minutes to go helped cap off his 4 point night as Athens completed the sweep.

After a comeback effort fell short last night, the Dashers were eager to hit the sheet for another battle with Athens. As the old saying goes, one of the hardest things to do in sports is to beat the same team 3 consecutive times. The Dashers journey to find their own verdict to that prompt would be a wild one. Athens brought the pressure early, scoring just 6:17 in the first frame. Reller forced a turnover in the Dashers end which was picked up by Alden who dropped it to Picard for his 10th of the season. But the Dashers had some chances of their own. Blake Siewertsen, already with 3 goals in the weekend, hit a post and had a couple more chances 1 on 1. But the golden opportunity arose when a 5 on 3 powerplay presented itself to the home team for almost a full minute. The Dashers controlled the zone, but Athens did a great job of clogging shooting lanes and minimizing the pressure on Lavalliere. The score would hold 1-0 Athens, who also led in shots 22-12 through the opening 20.

Period 2 is where the offensive floodgates opened for both sides. It took just 90 seconds for Kayson Gallant to tuck home his 24th of the season and double the Dashers' workload at 2-0. However, the Dashers didn't cower. Just over 2 minutes later Zac Horn made a beautiful no-look backhand feed to Justin Brausen who fired a rocket to the far side and made it 2-1. Less than 3 minutes after that, Davis led the charge in an odd man rush. Patiently gliding through the circle, he fired a bullet over the shoulder of Lavalliere to tie the game at 2. The catch here was it was 4 on 4, a scenario that arguably could've been avoided for Athens. Virgili took a high stick from Zinchenko, and blood was drawn but only a 2 minute penalty was assessed. Enraged with the verdict, Athens jawed back with the officials leading to an unsportsmanlike penalty which opened the door to 4 on 4 and ultimately Davis' 6th of the season. But after the Davis goal, Virgili got his revenge on the scoresheet. With the Dashers on a power play around the midway point, a bad turnover sprung a 2 on 1 for Johnson and Virgili. Johnson patiently made a pass across the crease behind the diving Rothe back check which Virgili pounded home with authority for a shorthanded goal to make it 3-2. How many more times would the Dashers have to work their way back? Finally inside 3 minutes to go, Blake Siewertsen slammed home a rebound off a Horn shot in the high slot for his 4th of the series to tie it at 3 once again. Another entertaining period 3 would await, with Athens leading in shots 36-26.

Period 3 was a fun one. Momentum swung back and forth back and forth. Athens quickly put the tempo in their favor with Kyle Russell clapping one past Wahlgren from the point just 85 seconds into the start of the third. The Dashers had come back 2 separate times already in the game, but all that was in the past. Could they scrape across another? Around the midway point, Nikolai Salov led Bo Zinchenko with a pass at the blue line. Bo created just enough separation to drive the net and squeak home the equalizer for his 5th goal in his last 5 games. The building was ALIVE. Almost immediately after the goal, Garrett Milan took 4 minutes in penalty time for a slash and then abuse of officials. The door couldn't have been more wide open, but who would be the hero? With penalty time dwindling, Jhuwon Davis took a penalty of his own. The Dashers killed it, but had lost all the momentum they built up. The heartbreak came when a Michael Greco shot from the point was tipped past Wahlgren by Malik Johnson to push Athens in front at 5-4 with 1:55 to go. The Dashers pulled their goalie but couldn't find any magic to tie it. Athens outshot the Dashers 55-40 en route to a competitive 5-4 finish.

The Dashers fall to 1-32-3, and will travel to Carolina to take on the Continental's best Carolina Thunderbirds next Friday and Saturday at 6:35 and 5:05 CST. Athens improves to 27-4-2, and will clash with Columbus in the 10th meeting between the two teams this Wednesday at Akins Ford Arena.

Johnson's Late Goal Dashes Dashers' Dreams

by Matteen Abanejadrad

Danville, IL - The Athens Rock Lobsters held off a hopeful Dashers Hockey Club to secure a 5-4 victory on Sunday evening at David S. Palmer Arena. Athens struck early and controlled much of the game, outshooting the hometown team 55-40, but had to dig deep to earn the win.

Brandon Picard opened the scoring at 6:17 of the first period, giving the Rock Lobsters the early advantage after a nifty feed from Hunter Alden.

Kayson Gallant doubled the lead early in the second, finishing after calamity surrounded Oscar Wahlgren in the Dasher net; however, the Dashers responded with back-to-back goals from Justin Brausen and Jhuwon Davis to tie the game at 2-2.

Malik Johnson created a beautiful goal finished off by Virgili and put Athens back in front with a shorthanded goal at 10:34 of the second, but the Dashers answered again, tying the game 3-3 late in the period.

Early in the third, Kyle Russell's first goal as a Rock Lobster restored the Rock Lobsters' lead, but Dasher Hockey's Bohdan Zinchenko responded at 11:09 to make it 4-4.

The decisive blow came at 18:05 when Johnson tipped in the game-winner off a setup shot from Michael Greco, sealing the hard-fought win for Athens.

The Rock Lobsters (27-4-2, 74 pts) return home to Akins Ford Arena on Wednesday night for a showdown against the Columbus River Dragons. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.