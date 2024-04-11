FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS at CAROLINA THUNDERBIRDS

Thunderbirds Fall in Shootout to Columbus, 3-2

River Dragons Win in Fifth Round

by Brendan Reilly

Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds dropped game one of a three-game series to the Columbus River Dragons in a shootout, 3-2, Thursday night at the Fairgrounds Arena.

Carolina (39-11-4) opened the scoring in the 1st period seven minutes in. Jon Buttitta danced through a defender and snapped one over the blocker of Columbus (44-7-3) netminder, Breandan Colgan, giving the Thunderbirds a 1-0 lead.

Carolina held the advantage until the final minute of the 2nd period. On the shorthand, Alex Storjohann found a rebound in the slot and beat Mario Cavaliere tying the game at one with six seconds remaining in the period.

In the 3rd, Columbus went to the power play and Hunter Bersani tapped a rebound home with 5:11 remaining in regulation, making it 2-1 in favor of the visitors. Carolina then responded on a 6-on-3 opportunity on the power play with 50 seconds remaining, tying the game on a one-timer from Josh Koepplinger, sending the two sides to overtime for the fourth time this season.

After a scoreless five minutes, Carolina and Columbus went to a shootout. After Koepplinger scored in the first round and Ryan Hunter scored in the second, the two sides went to sudden death. In the fifth round, Josh Pietrantonio found the back of the net and Chris Ciolek could not respond as Columbus beat Carolina, 3-2 (2-1) in the fifth round of the shootout.

The Thunderbirds and River Dragons meet for game two on Friday night. Puck drop is set for 7:35 p.m. from the Fairgrounds Arena.

River Dragons Squeak Out a Win in a Shootout

by Tom Callahan

Winston-Salem, NC - The Columbus River Dragons survived a pair of five minute majors against and pulled out a 3-2 shootout win over the Carolina Thunderbirds on Thursday night.

With the game tied 1-1 late in the third period, Hunter Bersani scored the go-ahead goal on the power play, collecting a rebound off the left pad of Carolina starter Mario Cavaliere (29 saves) to give Columbus the lead with just under five minutes remaining.

But with Columbus short two men and Cavaliere on the bench for the extra attacker, Josh Koepplinger scored six-on-three to tie the game with just 50 seconds left in regulation to force overtime.

With no scoring in the OT the game headed to a shootout, where the teams traded goals through the first three rounds to remain tied. In the fifth round Columbus captain Josh Pietrantonio netted the game winner off the right skate of Cavaliere, deflecting just through the five hole and continuing over the goal line.

Breandan Colgan stopped 36-of-38 shots and all but one of five shooters in the shootout to claim the victory.

The same two teams rematch tomorrow in Winston-Salem and Saturday in Columbus in the final game of the regular season. It's Fan Appreciation Night with prizes, giveaways and more! Tickets are on sale now through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES at BATON ROUGE ZYDECO

Zydeco Showdown To Make A Win

by Morgan King

Baton Rouge, LA - The Baton Rouge Zydeco played the Mississippi Seawolves on Thursday. Leading Zydeco to win the game with a miraculous third period.

Baton Rouge Zydeco had an aggressive start with the shots taken for the first period. Zydeco's goalie John Moriarty shut down goal attempts. The Seawolves gained a power play advantage, and as soon as they started, Lucas Hellad scored, forcing them to take the lead. As the period ended, Zydeco gained a power play with a 2 man advantage.

During the 2nd period, Zydeco started with their remaining time from the power play but were unable to score. Zydeco's Curtis Hansen tied the game, scoring to make it even. Zydeco's second power-play goal came from Scott Shorrock. Giving them the advantage, but they were not able to hold the lead. With less than a minute left, the Seawolves scored made by Joe Pace Jr.

For the final period, Zydeco scored within the first 30 seconds. Noah Robinson scored to advance the score to 3-2. The penalties escalated in the third period after a shot was taken to the Zydeco net players collided with the Zydeco goalie. The Seawolves obtained a power play after the fight but did not score. Noah Hippolyte-Smith gave Zydeco a two-point advantage. Narek Aleksanyan scored making Zydeo gain another point. Thomas McGuire followed with another Zydeco power play goal. The final goal of the game came from Zydeoc's Tyler Larwood. Zydeco made 5 goals in the last period winning the game.

Zydeco's next game is tomorrow April 12 in the Raising Cane's River Center. They will play the Mississippi Seawolves at 7:30 p.m.

