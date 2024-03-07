FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS at MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES

Sea Wolves Edge River Dragons in OT, 4-3

by Harold Rose

Biloxi, MS - The Mississippi Sea Wolves took down the Columbus Rier Dragons in Overtime 4-3, to close out the three-game series. This win is the second at home for Coach Justin Skinner. It was an electric end to a tense and physical game.

The River Dragon opened scoring in the first period with a goal at the 5:07 mark in the first period, but the Mississippi Sea Wolves responded with Jackson Bond Power Play goal at 9:59 in the first. Assisted by Justin Bond and Justin Portillo. The period ended with Lucas Helland finding the net assisted by Connor Lind and Davide Asselin.

Less than a minute into the second, Columbus evened it up with a Carter Shinkaruk goal less than a minute into the period. The Sea Wolves answered back when Phillip Wong was able to clean up the loose puck by putting it in the net at the 4:27 mark. This was Wong's second night in a row with a goal.

The Seawolves were able to hold the 3-2 lead for much of the third period, but Columbus tied it up with 3 minutes left in regulation on a goal by Carter Shinkaruk. Regulation ended with three scored apiece.

The Sea Wolves clinched the overtime win on a two on one break away ending with Justing Barr finding pay dirt at 2:11 in overtime.

Goalkeeper Blake Weyrick had thirty-six saves on the evening to seal his first victory back after returning from injury.

The Sea Wolves are back in action tomorrow night at Mississippi Coast Coliseum against the Baton Rouge Zydeco. Join the Sea Wolve in a special St. Patrick's Day celebration at the puck drops at 7:05.

DRAGONS FALL IN OT

by Tom Callahan

Biloxi, MS -Carter Shinkaruk scored twice including the game-tying goal with 3:01 left in regulation time but it wasn't enough as the Columbus River Dragons fell to the Mississippi Sea Wolves 4-3 in overtime on Thursday night.

Columbus took the lead early in the first period on a Kyle Moore goal, with assists going to Justin MacDonald and Ryan Hunter. With the assist, MacDonald's league-record scoring streak is now 31 games, with 25 goals, 45 assists and 70 points in that stretch.

Mississippi would rally to take a 2-1 lead before the end of the first, and although Columbus would tie the game twice on Shinkaruk's 12th and 13th goals of the season, the River Dragons never again led. In overtime Justin Barr provided the game-winning goal to give the Sea Wolves the victory and snap Columbus' win streak at three games.

The River Dragons return home to face the Carolina Thunderbirds Friday night at 7:35 pm. Tickets are on sale now for all remaining home games through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

