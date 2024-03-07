FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS at MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES

Sea Wolves Fall to River Dragons

by Harold Rose

Biloxi, MS - The Mississippi Sea Wolves hosted the Colombus River Dragons in a rare mid-week game night in the FPHL. Mississippi fell to Colombus with a final score of 3-1.

The River Dragon struck first in the first period with a goal at 13:57 in by Nathan Balkwill. Assists by Justin MacDonald and Kyle Moore. That point on the assist put MacDonald at a League Record 30 game scoring streak. Columbus kept the pressure on the Seawolves throughout the night. Blake Weyick, returning from injury for the Sea Wolves turned away 13 shots in the first period keeping the Sea Wolves in the contest. The Sea Wolves were able to fire 8 shots on goal in the first period but came away without a score.

Mississippi opened the second period with energy after an extended break after an equipment malfunction the crew at the Mississippi Coliseum took care of in a timely fashion. Columbus again had the only score in the second period with a goal by Justin MacDonald at 2:54 in the second. The second period was a defensive battle with Blake Weyrick making 13 saves. The Columbus defense smothered the Sea Wolves offensive attack for most of the period.

The third period saw a furious comeback attempt by the Sea Wolves. Coach Skinner's squad pushed the puck in to the Columbus zone aggressively in the third period. The Sea Wolves cut the Columbus lead in half on a Phillip Wong wrister off the Bond assist out of a faceoff after an icing call. The final goal for Columbus came on an empty netter with 1:26 remaining in the contest.

The Sea Wolves will host Columbus again for a weeknight game tomorrow night in the third and final game of the series at the Mississippi Coliseum. The puck drops at 7:05. The home stand ends with a special St. Patrick's Day Celebration game on Friday Night at the Mississippi Coliseum as the Baton Rouge Zydeco come to town.

DRAGONS BEAT SEA WOLVES 3-1, MACDONALD EXTENDS STREAK

by Tom Callahan

Biloxi, MS -The Columbus River Dragons opened a three-in-three stretch with a 3-1 win over the Mississippi Sea Wolves on Wednesday night.

Columbus scored one goal in each period in an odd game that featured only one power play in total (for Mississippi) and saw Justin MacDonald extend his league-record point scoring streak to 30 games with a goal and an assist (25-44-69).

William Lavalliere picked up his first win in a River Dragons uniform with 24 saves, while Nathan Balkwill's first period goal was the first of his pro career.

Alexander Jmaeff capped the scoring with an empty-net goal late in the third period.

The same two teams face off again Thursday night at 8:05 pm ET, with Columbus rounding out the week on Friday at home against the Carolina Thunderbirds at 7:35 pm. Tickets are on sale now through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

