FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

January 27, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







ELMIRA RIVER SHARKS at BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS

Binghamton Blasts Elmira on 1st Responder Night

by Brooks Hill

Binghamton, NY - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Elmira River Sharks 9-2 on Saturday night in front of a capacity crowd. Seven different forwards recorded a goal in the contest.

In front of a sold-out crowd of 4,893, the Black Bears made sure to entertain the fans in the first period. After killing off an early Elmira power play, Binghamton's third line made a mad dash towards the net when Thomas Wray may or may not have, stolen a goal from Josh Fletcher. Binghamton would head to the penalty box two more times, but the penalty kill withstood the early tests. The Black Bears grabbed their second of the night from Tyson Kirkby on a beautiful stretch pass from Don Olivieri. The final strike of the period would come on the Binghamton power play as Gavin Yates deflected a shot from Dakota Bohn, sending the home team to the room up 3-0.

Not too much would change in the second period. The Black Bears scored four goals, one at even strength, one at 4-on-4, and two more tallies on the power play. Connor Smith, Don Olivieri, Josh Fletcher would find the goal column and Gavin Yates scored his second. Elmira's Gaeta scored to break up the shutout bid, but Binghamton was in firm control after two frames, leading 7-1.

The first half of the final period fell into a lull with the game out of reach for the visitors. The fans found something to cheer about when Andrew Logar scored the fourth power play goal of the night, followed up by Olivieri grabbing his second of the night. Vartiainen did score the final goal of the game, but the result was determined. Binghamton wins at home 9-2 on Saturday night.

Binghamton Bounces Sharks, 9-2

by Jon Kliment

Binghamton, NY -The River Sharks were looking to take a stand against the Black Bears who had an advantage in the season series 4-1 with the Sharks only win coming on home ice.

The Black Bears gave the River Sharks a huge opportunity to get the lead in this one as Elmira was given a power play to start the game, but after a kill Binghamton was able to get things going with a goal from Thomas Wray to start things off for the Black Bears. Seven minutes and two more power play opportunities later the Black Bears struck again as Tyson Kirkby had a breakaway chance and buried it between the legs of Eli Bowers for the 2-0 Binghamton lead. The Black Bears had a power play opportunity of their own and on a shot from the point from Dakota Bohn, Gavin Yates tipped it in the slot over the top of Bowers for the 3-0 lead.

Binghamton continued to pile on in the second frame as Connor Smith, Yates, and Donald Oliveri all found the back of the net against Bowers before he was replaced by Sammy Bernard. The new netminder sparked the River Sharks as after intercepting a breakout pass Marty Moucha sent a pass to the slot to Steven Klinck who dished it to Davide Gaeta and beat Nolan Egbert to bring Elmira out of shutout territory. However a late goal in the second by Josh Fletcher made it a 7-1 deficit heading into the final frame.

The Black Bears had two more power play goals as Eli Bowers returned to the crease and Andrew Logar and Oliveri tallied goals. Larri Vartiainen netted a too little too late goal for Elmira with 1:15 left to make it 9-2.

The River Sharks return to action tomorrow night in Watertown against the Wolves at 7:05pm. Catch all the action on Youtube and on Mixlr! #FeartheFin

WATERTOWN WOLVES at DANBURY HAT TRICKS

HAT TRICKS TAME WOLVES, 5-3, IN LONE GAME OF WEEKEND

by Doug Lattuca

Danbury, CT -Forward Brandon Stojcevsk's two goals and one assist led the charge Saturday night in a Hat Tricks 5-3 victory over Watertown. The Hat Tricks have won five of the last six at home and nine of the last 12 overall.

The Hat Tricks started quickly in the first when forward Connor Woolley tapped home a doorstep pass to take a 1-0 lead. Later in the first, Stojcevski got his first on the power play with 6:02 remaining to extend the advantage to two. The scoring didn't stop there. Forward Bohdan Zinchenko lifted the stick of Tate Leeson and stuffed a shorthanded goal inside the near post to put the Hat Tricks up 3-0. Watertown would get on the board with 45 seconds remaining in the frame on a Chiwetin Blacksmith wrist shot from the point.

In the second, Hat Tricks forward Daniel McKitrick received a give-and-go below the circles from Corey Cunningham to raise the lead back to three just under midway through the period.

Three seconds into the third, with the Hat Tricks leading 4-1, Danbury's Jacob Ratcliffe and Watertown's Aleksandr Gamzatov dropped the gloves. A few moments later, Stojcevski caught the puck off the backboard and banked it into the net to further the lead to four. Watertown's Noah Doyle tapped in the Wolves' second of the night about five minutes into the period cutting the deficit to three. With 2:28 remaining, Watertown got another to get within two but that was the closest they'd get.

The Hat Tricks hit the road next weekend for a two-game series against Carolina, Friday, Feb. 2 at 7:35 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 3 at 6:05 p.m.

WYTHEVILLE BOBCATS at MOTOR CITY ROCKERS

Rockers Continue To Roll With 5-2 Win Over Blue Ridge

by Ben Szilagy

Fraser, MI -The Motor City Rockers resumed its winning ways at Big Boy Arena behind a 5-2 win over the Blue Ridge Bobcats on Saturday night.

It took DeVon Fields nine games to record his first professional goal in the FPHL, but that drought ended at the 12:59 mark of the first period. The puck bounced off the far side boards and Fields fired a shot from the point that fluttered past Connor Green for a 1-0 lead

Jonathan Juliano recorded his fourth goal in five games when he created a turnover at the nearside post a minute later on the forecheck. Juliano shoved the puck through an opening for his 11th of the season and a 2-0 lead with 6:18 to play in the first period.

Juliano's 11 goals are the most he's had in a season since 2018-19 when he was with Port Huron.

Blue Ridge was able to to cut into the lead when Andrei Ivanov fired a blast after a face-off win by Savva Smirnov that was deflected in front of Trevor Babin that deflected off Valdislav Vlasov's stick and into the net that cut into the lead, 2-1 with 3:07 to play.

Babin stopped 28-of-30 shots on the night.

The Rockers penalty kill had been elite all weekend so far stopping seven power plays in two days, including a 5-on-3 on Saturday. In addition to killing a penalty to star the second period, TJ Delaney recorded his short handed goal of his career when he intercepted the puck at center ice and walked it into the offensive zone for a quick wrister for a 3-1 lead.

Blue Ridge chipped back into the lead, 3-2, off the stick of Ricards Jelenskis near the midway point of the third period before Roman Gaudet finished a pass from Delaney to increase the lead back to 4-2.

Scott Coash added the last goal of the night with 2:00 left in the game when he stepped into a shot from the slot for his second of the weekend and 16th of the season.

The Rockers and Bobcats wrap up their three game series on Sunday at 2:00pm at Big Boy Arena in Fraser, MI. Lions fans can wear their gear and receive 4 tickets for $24.

BATON ROUGE ZYDECO at COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS

Croop Has Record Setting Night

by Tom Callahan

Columbus, GA -Jay Croop scored his 100th goal in his 300th game as the Columbus River Dragons battled past the Baton Rouge Zydeco 6-2 on Saturday night at the Columbus Civic Center.

Austin Daae opened the scoring just 1:56 into the game with an unusual unassisted goal. Daae was stopped on a breakaway by Zydeco goaltender William Lavalliere (37 saves) but the puck was kicked in by Zydeco defender Taylor Cutting to make it 1-0.

Columbus followed with a pair of goals just 11 seconds apart later in the period, starting with an Alex Storjohann power play marker at 7:04 followed by Carson Andreoli at even strength for a 3-0 lead.

From there, the game followed a familiar pattern where the Zydeco would cut the lead by a goal, and then Columbus would restore the gap. The back-and-forth ended in the third period when the River Dragons scored twice, including Croop's milestone marker, for the 6-2 win.

With the win, the River Dragons extended their Tim Horton's win streak to nine games and opened a 14 point lead over the Carolina Thunderbirds in the Continental Division.

Notes:

Croop's goal was the 100th of his professional and FPHL career

Croop appeared in his 300th FPHL game

Justin MacDonald extended his point scoring streak to 19 games with a pair of assists on the night. He now has 15 goals and 24 assists for 39 points in that stretch

Tyler Roy improved to 6-0 with the River Dragons with 26 saves for the win

Columbus is still undefeated at home in regulation at 12-0-1

The River Dragons return to action next Friday and Saturday night against the Mississippi Sea Wolves. Tickets are on sale for all remaining home games through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

