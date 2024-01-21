FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

ELMIRA RIVER SHARKS at WATERTOWN WOLVES

Wolves Double Up River Sharks, 6-3

by Jeff Barrett

Watertown, NY - Game three of the weekend matchup between the Watertown Wolves and the Elmira River Sharks took to the ice this Sunday evening at the Watertown Municipal Arena. Elmira won Friday night in First Arena in Elmira by a score of 4-2, to get within six points in the battle for the final playoff spot in the Empire Division, chasing the Wolves.

On Saturday night the action moved to Watertown with the River Sharks again winning by a score of 4-2. With the Wolves holding a three point edge for 4th place. Sunday night turned into a pivotal battle, even though it's only January.

The River Sharks will head home to host the Port Huron Prowlers on Thursday and Friday, then go to Binghamton on Saturday before travelling back to Watertown on Sunday.

The Wolves would strike first on this evening when Vladislav Pavlov was able to poke a crossing pass from Mike Mercurio past River Sharks starter Sammy Bernard to open the scoring 1-0. Chase DiBari also picked up an assist on the goal. The Wolves outshot Elmira 22 to 15 in the first. Watertown went 0 for 3 on the power play while the River Sharks were 0 for 1.

Elmira's Davide Gaeta would even the score at 1 each at the 2:37 mark, when Watertown starter Eloi Bouchard knocked down the initial shot from Steven Klinck, and Gaeta slapped home the rebound to tie the game. Larri Vartianen was also credited with an assist.

From that point, the flood gates would open for Watertown who went on a scoring frenzy adding three goals to their total in less than a two minute stretch.

First it was Chiwetin Blacksmith blasting an odd angle shot over the shoulder of Bernard to put the Wolves back ini front 2-1 at the 6:33 mark, assisted by Tate Leeson and Chase DiBari.

Less than one minute later Noah Doyle got free in front of the goal and picked a rebound off a Carter Thornton shot at 7:14 and lifted past Bernard Extending the Wolves lead to 3-1. Nico Hemming would get the second helper on the goal. That would end the night for Sammy Bernard, as last night's hero Eli Bowers took over in net.

It would take less than a minute for the Wolves to strike again as Vladislav Pavlov to knife a shot over the shoulder of Bowers extending the lead to 4-1 at 8:08 of the period. Assists on the goal belonged to Ivan Sergeev and Dakota Seaman.

Just :29 seconds later Tate Leeson added a goal pushing the lead to 5-1, on a feed from Ivan Sergeev and Chiwetin Blacksmith.

Despite being outshot 22 to 16 in the second the Wolves would take the 5-1 lead to the room.

The River Sharks weren't done just yet, as they were able to score twice early in the third. First it was Frank Trezzaranetting a power play goal just 1:37 into the period, as he went top shelf over Bouchard to cut the lead to 5-2.

At the 3:02 mark Davide Gaeta would score a mirror image of the Trazzera goal, as he picked up a loose puck in front, and went to the top of the cage over Bouchard to get within 2 of the Wolves.

But that would be as close as the River Sharks would get as Chiwetin Blacksmith was able to power a shot past Bowers on a power play at 11:24 of the third, making the score 6-3.

Elmira outshot the Wolves 21 to 8 in the third and 58 to 46 for the game, but the Wolves would hold on for the 6-3 win.

For the Wolves, the schedule doesn't get any easier. They will host the Binghamton Black Bears on Friday night, before traveling to Danbury for a Saturday evening matchup. They'll then head back home for their game with the River Sharks.

Wolves Keep River Sharks From Weekend Sweep, 6-3

by Jon Kliment

Watertown, NY -Elmira returned to the Watertown Municipal Arena to make up a game postponed earlier this season. The River Sharks took both Friday and Saturday's matchups 4-2 and looked for a big win to tie them with the Wolves in the Empire division standings.

Watertown got the scoring started however as after a flurry on Sammy Bernard early it was a wonky rebound that found its way past the Elmira netminder by Vladislav Pavlov for the 1-0 advantage.

The River Sharks responded as a power play expired and Davide Gaeta buried a rebound past Eloi Bouchard to tie the game at 1-1. Watertown came out with a rush netting four answered goals as Chiwetin Blacksmith, Noah Doyle, and Pavlov all beat Sammy Bernard driving him from the game. On the first shot Eli Bowers faced Tate Leeson beat him to give the Wolves the 5-1 advantage.

Coming out for the final frame the River Sharks went right back to work as Frank Trazzera continued his impressive weekend on the power play just 1:38 into the frame to shrink the deficit to 5-2. Less than 90 seconds later Davide Gaeta netted his second to the pull Elmira back within two, but that was as close as the Sharks would get. A power play goal from Blacksmith put the Wolves back up by three for the 6-3 final.

Bernard stopped 24 of 28 in the loss, while Bowers stopped 16 of 18 in relief.

The River Sharks return home to the First Arena Thursday at 7:05pm against the Port Huron Prowlers. Get your tickets on Ticketmaster or by calling the box office at 607-734-PUCK!

#FeartheFin

