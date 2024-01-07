FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

WYTHEVILLE BOBCATS at MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES

SEA WOLVES TIE SEASON-HIGH WITH SEVEN GOALS IN WIN OVER BLUE RIDGE

Five different Sea Wolves tally multiple points, Sheppard stops 35 shots in 7-2 win

by Javik Blake

Biloxi, MS - The Mississippi Sea Wolves (10-2-1-14) tied their season-high with seven goals in a 7-2 win over the Blue Ridge Bobcats (3-2-2-15) on Sunday at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Five different Sea Wolves tallied multiple points, including three points each from Hugo Koch, Matt Stoia and Philip Wong. With the win, the Sea Wolves jumped into sole possession of third place in the Continental Division with 35 points.

The Sea Wolves started early after two goals in the first period from Jackson Bond, the second coming with nine seconds remaining, to take a 2-0 lead after one. In the second, Danny Liscio made it 3-0 with a goal less than two minutes into the period. Blue Ridge tallied their first of the day at the halfway mark with a tally from Justin Daly on the penalty kill.

Mississippi responded with four unanswered between the second and third, including two from Hugo Koch and tallies from Dalton Anderson and Philip Wong, making it 7-1. Joel Frazee brought Blue Ridge within five with his first of the year, making it 7-2.

The Sea Wolves scored two power-play goals, the second time in three games with multiple goals from the power-play unit. Joe Sheppard stopped 35 of 37 shots, earning his sixth win of the year in net.

Mississippi returns to action on Friday against the Baton Rouge Zydeco at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05.

