FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

January 3, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







PORT HURON PROWLERS at MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES

BARR RECORDS SECOND STRAIGHT MULTI-POINT NIGHT, SEA WOLVES FALL TO PROWLERS, 5-2

Sea Wolves record 35 shots in loss, 18 in third period

by Javik Blake

Biloxi, MS -Despite 18 shots on net in the third period, the Mississippi Sea Wolves (8-2-1-13) were turned away by Ian Wallace 17 times in a 5-2 loss against the Port Huron Prowlers (8-2-3-10) on Wednesday night at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

After three penalties against the Sea Wolves over the first two minutes, the Prowlers cashed in on a five-on-three power-play goal by Brandon Picard to open the scoring. Justin Barr later evened the game at one with his fourth goal of the year just past the halfway mark of the period.

Evan Foley scored his first of two goals in the second, giving the Prowlers a 2-1 lead. Port Huron later extended the lead with two goals in the first 10 minutes of the third from Dan Chartrand and Foley's second of the night. Dalton Anderson cut the deficit to two off a one-time goal off an assist from Justin Barr. With the goalie pulled, Scantlebury scored his first of the night, extending the lead to 5-2.

The two teams combined for 32 total penalty minutes, while the Sea Wolves held the Prowlers to two goals on 11 power play opportunities.

After an off-day on Thursday, the Sea Wolves continue their homestand against the Baton Rouge Zydeco on Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.