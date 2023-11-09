FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS at BATON ROUGE ZYDECO

Six Unanswered Goals from Columbus Leads to Win over Zydeco

by Joseph Furtado

Baton Rouge, LA, - Fresh off their first win in franchise history, the Baton Rouge Zydeco returned to the ice for game number two against the Columbus River Dragons in a three game series. The Zydeco entered the night looking for back-to-back wins in their climb back to .500%.

After a 49 save performance and win from Greg Hussey, he would be given the night off. As Zydeco Head Coach, Paul MacLean gave Greg Harney his third start of the season. Harney entered the game, who had not seen action since October 27th where he started against the same team, the Columbus River Dragons.

For Columbus, they turned to Talor Joseph, who would be making his first start of the 2023-24 FPHL season. Though it would not be Joseph's first time on the ice, as he played hockey in the American Hockey League (AHL) during the 2021-22 season.

Opening up the first 20 minutes of hockey, Columbus came out dictating the pace. They tested Harney with 13 shots through the first 20 minutes and managed to limit the Zydeco to just six shots in the first. For the second straight night, both teams would head into the dressing room scoreless.

Leading into the second period, the Zydeco and River Dragons were evenly matched with scoring chances coming from both teams. The Zydeco would jump out to the early lead courtesy of Scott Shorrock who found himself a breakaway, beating Joseph on the at 11:15 in the 2nd period.

With the 2nd period coming to an end, Carter Shinkauk tied the game at 1-1 at 15:37, with a well placed shot, short side over the shoulder of Harney. Minutes later, Alex Storjohann would find the back of the net, giving the River Dragons a 2-1 lead and first of the series at 18:18.

With tempers flaring heading into the 3rd period, the game started to get away from the Zydeco as they entered the final period of play. Columbus entered the 3rd with 37 shots and a 2-1 lead looking to close things out. They found a goal from Nolan Slachetka just 1:47 into the 3rd, giving the River Dragons a two goal cushion. With the goal, that would be Slachetka's first goal since April 15th of 2023. Columbus would then go on to score four more goals to close out the night leading them to a 6-1 victory.

With this win, the River Dragons would improve to 4-1-0 on the year, while the Zydeco would fall to 1-5-0. The two teams will face off for the last time at the Raising Cane's River Center in the regular season tomorrow. Puck drop is slated for 7:30pm.

