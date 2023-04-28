FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

DANBURY HAT TRICKS at BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS

Binghamton Cruises to 1-0 Series Lead

by Brooks Hill

Binghamton, NY -The Black Bears defeated the Danbury Hat Tricks 6-1 in the semifinal of the Commissioner's Cup Playoffs on Friday night. 5 different Black Bears scored a goal, while Tyson Kirkby was able to get two. Talor Joseph stopped 27 shots en route to picking up his third playoff win.

Early in the first, Binghamton put the pressure on, as Austin Thompson got the party started. Binghamton was putting more shots on the board, but Danbury was making them pay. The Hat Tricks began the game more on the physical side but chased the Black Bears down a goal.

It was late in the period when the Hat Tricks earned a power play opportunity, that didn't take much time to convert on it. Lucas DeBenedet evened up the game at 1-1 and sent the teams to the locker room all-square.

The floodgates opened in the second period as Binghamton was able to score three more goals unanswered. Colan Fitzgerald, Tyson Kirkby, and Donald Olivieri, pushed pucks past Brian Wilson, extending the lead to 4-1 going into the final period of the night. Talor Joseph stopped all 9 shots he saw in the middle frame, leading the defense for the Black Bears. All Binghamton, 4-1 after two periods.

Physicality rev'd up in the final period, but Binghamton did not take the bait in a game that saw Odjick and Amesbury ejected, following their major penalties. Kirkby scored his second of the night, and Lopez tallied the sixth and final goal of the evening secure a game one victory for the Black Bears, 6-1.

Binghamton now takes a 1-0 series lead into Danbury for the next two games. Binghamton must win Saturday or Monday night in order to advance into the Commissioner's Cup Final. Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtonblack

Hat Tricks Fall to Black Bears in Series Opener

by Chris Lynch

Binghamton, NY -The Danbury Hat Tricks fell in the opening game of their FPHL Semi-Final Series against the Binghamton Black Bears by a 6-1 final.

Tyson Kirkby led the way with a two-goal effort while Gavin Yates added three assists to the Black Bears' scoring effort.

Austin Thompson opened the scoring 1:51 into the game for the Black Bears to give a loud Visions Veterans Memorial Arena something to cheer about.

Lucas DeBenedet got the lone Hat Tricks goal with a power play goal with 1:47 left in the opening stanza to tie the game at 1-1 before intermission.

Binghamton ultimately piled up 38 shots on Brian Wilson, who stopped 32 of them. Three shots got through in the second period and two more in the finale.

Talor Joseph stopped 27 of 28 shots in the Black Bear's net.

Binghamton leads the Semi-Final series one game to none.

Danbury returns home for Saturday night hockey needing a win to extend the season. Puck drop for Game 2 of the series is scheduled for 7 PM. Game 3 is scheduled for Monday at 7 PM at the Danbury Ice Arena.

Tickets are available for Games 2 and 3 of the series by clicking the link for Game 2 here and Game 3 here.

CAROLINA THUNDERBIRDS at COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS

RIVER DRAGONS DRUB THUNDERBIRDS TO TAKE GAME ONE

Four Players Post Multi-Point Games

by Tom Callahan

Columbus, GA -Josh Labelle led the way with a goal and two assists while Breandan Colgan stopped 35-of-36 shots to earn the win as the Columbus River Dragons beat the Carolina Thunderbirds 6-1 to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three Continental Division Final.

Kyle Moore, Jacob Kelly and Michael Greco scored first period goals to give the River Dragons a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes. Then Alexander Jmaeff and Jay Croop scored before Labelle wrapped the scoring with just under two seconds remaining in the second stanza to cap Columbus' scoring.

Carolina managed a late power play goal from Petr Panacek for the 6-1 final.

Game Two gets underway at 6:05 pm ET at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Arena Saturday night. If Columbus wins, they secure the series and a trip back to the Commissioner's Cup Final against the winner of the Binghamton Black Bears vs. Danbury Hat Tricks series.

