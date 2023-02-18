FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS at ELMIRA MAMMOTH

Elmira Falls to Binghamton 4-1

by Jacob Johnson

Elmira, NY - Another Installation of the I-86 Rivalry took place between the Elmira Mammoth and Binghamton Black Bears tonight at First Arena. After 60 minutes of hard fought hockey the Binghamton Black Bears would come away with a 4-1 victory over the Elmira Mammoth.

The first period would be a fast paced period of hockey. Both teams got some great opportunities on net but neither would find the back of the net.

The first period also saw only two penalties both issued to Elmira but they would kill off both penalties. After the first period of play the Black Bears outshot the Mammoth by 18 shots, 23-5.

With one team bound to breakout in period two it would be the Binghamton Black Bears lighting the lamp. They would do so 3 times in the period.

The first goal was Nikita Ivashkin wrapping around the net and his shot deflected up and over the shoulder of Harley White for the first goal of the game. Chad Lopez and Colan Fitzgerald received the assists.

Then after a few spectacular saves made by White a loose rebound found its way to the high slot where J.T. Walters placed a wrist shot into the twine to make it 2-0 Binghamton. Austin Thompson and Lopez each earned an assist on the goal.

The final mark of the period would again be made by Ivashkin for his 2nd of the game. Thompson and Lopez received the assists. After 2 periods of play the Black Bears would hold a commanding 3-0 lead over Elmira and lead in the shots column 38-19.

With the Mammoth trailing 3-0 to start the 3rd period, the Black Bears kept their foot on the gas. Josh Newberg picked up a turnover by the Mammoth and shoved the rebound past White to make it 4-0. Tyson Kirkby and Mac Lewis retained the Oswego State connection to each earn an apple on the goal.

The Mammoth would finally get on the board, on the power play Richard McCartney tallied his first career Mammoth goal with the assist from Luke Richards.

Harley White would go on to make 41 saves while Jeremie Forget got the win and 30 saves to his credit, Binghamton took home a 4-1 victory over the Elmira Mammoth.

The Mammoth will be back home tomorrow after for a 3:00 game against the Watertown Wolves. Tickets are still available on FirstArena.net

PORT HURON PROWLERS at MOTOR CITY ROCKERS

Rockers Come Up Short in 5-3 Loss to Port Huron

by Ben Szilagy

Fraser, MI - The Rockers couldn't complete a weekend sweep of Port Huron as Motor City dropped the second game of the weekend, 5-3, at Big Boy Arena.

Much like Friday night, however, the Rockers (19-13-6) took little time getting on the board in the first period thanks to one of its returning players.

54-seconds into the first period Connor Inger broke up a pass inside the slot that Everett Thompson picked up and slid to Danny Vanderwiel. Vanderwiel feathered the puck from the blue line past Danick Rodrique who was screened by Inger for a 1-0 lead.

It was the first goal for Vanderwiel since Nov. 25th.

Near the midway point of the first period, the Prowlers' offense kicked into gear as Port Huron not only tied the score, but took the lead.

With the man advantage, Dalton Jay went on the attack. Jay carried the puck through the neutral zone and created a rush. As he entered the offensive zone, Frank Schumacher found his way in front of the net. Jay and Schumacher connected for the game tying goal, 1-1, with 11:58 to play in the period.

Three minutes later, Port Huron (21-16-3) took the lead after a quick face-off draw on the far side of the ice. The puck came onto the stick of Alex Johnson who fired a blast from the point that was initially stopped. As the puck lay near the crease, Dan Chartrand pushed the puck through the five-hole for a 2-1 lead.

In the second period, Adam Heinzl pushed the puck along the blue line to Gino Mini who carried it into the far circle where he fired a hard shot that trickled past Scott and two other Rockers for a 3-1 lead with 6:04 to play.

The Rockers wouldn't go away, though, and were determined to make a game of it in the third period.

With 9:17 left in the third period Inger pushed the puck ahead to Scott Coash on the far side. Coash carried the puck into the offensive zone and fired the puck as he approached the end line that snuck over the shoulder of Rodrique to cut into the lead, 3-2.

Late in the third the Prowlers bumped the lead back up to two, 4-2, when Matt Graham took the puck behind the net and found Bryan Parsons near the point. Parsons walked into a shot that caught the inside of the far post for his first of the season.

With a 1:26 left in the game, the Prowlers took a boarding penalty that put Motor City on the man advantage. With 26 seconds left, Thompson fired a shot from the far side that bounced off Rodrique and right in front of Inger. Inger buried the puck to make it 4-3.

After a stoppage to replace a broken glass pane that was shattered by the blade of Brad Reitter as he was hit into the boards, Sam Merrit added an empty goal for Port Huron for a 5-3 win.

The I-94 series is even at seven games a piece and Motor City will now remain home for the next seven games when Elmira, Carolina and Columbus come to Fraser.

DELAWARE THUNDER at COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS

RIVER DRAGONS CELEBRATE SELLOUT WITH 9-0 VICTORY ON MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT

by Tom Callahan

Columbus, GA - The Columbus River Dragons celebrated Military Appreciation Night with the team's first-ever sellout crowd and a 9-0 victory over the Delaware Thunder on Saturday night.

The crowd of 7,364 - many of them active duty military and veterans - were treated to an offensive explosion featuring a four-goal performance from Thomas Aldworth and a 28-save shutout plus an assist from Christian Pavlas.

Kirk Underwood and Jay Croop also scored twice in the game, and six River Dragons posted multi-point efforts in the win. Saturday marked the second time this season Columbus has scored nine goals in a game, matching its third-highest goal output of the year.

Columbus also finished the game 2-for-5 on the power play while its top-ranked penalty kill finished the game 8-for-8.

The same two teams go right back at it Sunday afternoon at 4:30 pm at the Columbus Civic Center. The AirForce Heating and Air pregame show kicks off at 4 pm on the Columbus River Dragons Broadcast Network.

DANBURY HAT TRICKS at WATERTOWN WOLVES

Hat Tricks Edge Wolves in a SO

by Jeff Barrett

Watertown, NY - The Danbury Hat Tricks were back in Watertown again on Saturday evening after spending last weekend here.

The first period was up and down action on the ice, but neither team was able to take advantage of a scoring opportunity as both starters, Danbury's Brian Wilson, or Watertown's Greg Hussey turned aside all the first period attempts. Hussey ended up with 15 saves to Wilson's 14 stops. Sending the period to an end tied at zero.

It didn't take long in period number two for the goal lamp to be lit, as just 14 seconds into the frame, Dmitry Kuznetsov was able to smack home a rebound to give the Hat Tricks the first lead of the night. Michael Falanga gets credit for the assist on the play. Less than three minutes later the Hat Tricks would extend their lead when Michael Marcheson also took advantage of a rebound and had the left side of the goal wide open and stuffed it home. Michael Falanga grabbed his second assist of the night on the goal.

Larry Yellowknee cut the Hat Tricks lead in half with a nasty wrist shot from the right side beating Wilson over the shoulder making the score 2-1.The Wolves power play continued to improve as Don Carter Jr was able to get behind the Danbury defense and lift a shot to the short side top corner to knot the game at 2 each, assisted by Parker Moskal and Elijah Wilson.

At 16:43 of the second, Tobias Odjick put the Hat Tricks back in front when he slid the puck under Hussey making the score 3-2. Assists went to Dmitry Kuznetsov and Egor Borshchev. Watertown continued to out shoot Danbury, 23 to 18 in the second and 38 to 32 after forty minutes.

Period number three was a struggle for both teams as both Wilson and Hussey stepped up their games, both with some outstanding saves that kept the game at 3-2, until Larry Yellowknee was able to one time a pass from Parker Moskal and Elijah Wilson past Brian Wilson at the 19:49 mark, tying the game at 3 for a power play goal, also with an extra skater after Hussey was pulled in the closing seconds.

Regulation time ended knotted at 3 goals each sending the contest to overtime. The overtime period found both teams again with quality scoring chances but unable to convert, sending the game to a shootout.

Dnaiel McKitrick and Larry Yellowknee were the first two shooters respectively for their teams, both would be denied. Dimitry Kuznetsov and Parker Moskal were next up but neither could convert. Zachary Pamaylaon was Danbury's third shooter and he was able to snap a shot over Hussey's glove, giving the Hat Tricks the lead. It would come down to Don Carter Jr. to try and even the shoot out, but Brian Wilson denied the effort, leading the Hat Tricks to victory 4-3.

Watertown out shot Danbury 15 to 14 in the third and 5 to 3 in the overtime making the totals for the game 58 for the Wolves and 50 for Danbury.

The Wolves will be back in action Sunday afternoon as they travel to Elmira for a 3:00 start.

CAROLINA THUNDERBIRDS at MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES

Sea Wolves Held Off 3-2 by Thunderbirds

by Nick Roesch

Biloxi, MS - The Mississippi Sea Wolves had their comeback bid run out of time on Saturday night with a 3-2 loss to the Carolina Thunderbirds at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. The outcome finalized a three-game series sweep for the Thunderbirds.

The teams played an uncharacteristic scoreless twenty minutes to open the action. Carolina took a 9-6 lead in shots between Mississippi goaltender Joe Sheppard and the Thunderbirds' Mario Cavaliere.

Carolina's offense fared well in the second period, starting with Lucas Rowe scoring on a drop pass at 2:34. Just 1:18 later, Joseph Kennedy popped the water bottle off the top of the net for a 2-0 Thunderbirds lead.

After multiple golden opportunities, Mississippi's Philip Wong banged home a rebound from the far post 13:12 into the second to cut the deficit in half to 2-1. Assists went to Jeff Eppright and Michael Haskins.

Jiri Pestuka provided the dagger with 4:03 to go in the game, roofing a shot to the top shelf with four minutes remaining in play and extending Carolina's lead to 3-1.

With Sheppard on the bench for the extra attacker and 2:12 on the board, Jake Raleigh scored from pointblank range after Jackson Bond released a centering pass. Mississippi continued to reign in the attacking zone, but the Thunderbirds drained the remaining seconds for their 3-2 win.

Next week contains just one game for the Sea Wolves when they host the Columbus River Dragons this Friday, February 24 on Faith and Family Night. The puck goes down at 7:05pm and fans can purchase tickets at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum box office or online at Ticketmaster.com.

