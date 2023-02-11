FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

February 11, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS at PORT HURON PROWLERS

PROWLERS DROP SEASON SERIES FINALE TO BLACK BEARS

by Will Wiegelman

Port Huron, MI - The Port Huron Prowlers fell to the Binghamton Black Bears 3-2 on Feb. 11 at McMorran Place. The season series ends with each team winning three games.

Josh Newborg got the scoring started in the first period for Binghamton, firing home a rebound off of a Mathieu Boislard point shot. Later in the frame, Liam Freeborn blasted a one-timer past Talor Joseph to tie things up at one.

The Prowlers took the lead early in the second when Dalton Jay attempted a pass to the slot that ricocheted off of two Black Bears and ended up going five-hole on Joseph. A few minutes later, Nikita Ivashkin deflected home a Colan Fitzgerald shot from the point through traffic to knot the score at two.

We stayed scoreless through most of the third but a late power play gave Binghamton a chance to take three points. A broken play sent the puck to the slot where Austin Thompson found it and beat Wyatt Hoflin for the game-winner with 1:10 to go. He was the first star of the game.

Sam Marit led the Prowlers with a pair of assists and was named the game's second star. Hoflin made 24 saves in the loss.

Ivashkin had a goal and an assist for the Black Bears. Joseph was the third star of the game after a 37-save performance.

The Prowlers return to action on Friday, Feb. 17 at McMorran Place against the Motor City Rockers. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 P.M. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets or by calling the McMorran Box Office at 810-985-6166.

COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS at CAROLINA THUNDERBIRDS

BIRDS 5 GAME WIN STREAK HALTED BY RIVER DRAGONS

by Brett Wiseman

Winston-Salem, NC -A frustrating night both on the scoresheet and the penalty sheet for the Carolina Thunderbirds resulted in a 4-3 defeat at the hands of the archrival Columbus River Dragons.

The sixth meeting between the two bitter rivals, also the last in a season-long six game homestand, was tight checking and full of both sides spending a lengthy amount of time on special teams.

The Thunderbirds league-best penalty kill was tested and rose to the challenge, but 6 power play opportunities were too many for Columbus. The River Dragons 2 power play markers, one in the first period from Austin Daae and another in the third from Jay Croop proved to be a large difference in the outcome.

Josh Pietrantonio's shorthanded goal proved the difference of special teams on the night.

Boris Babik did all he could in goal for the Thunderbirds, stopping 32 of 36 shots.

Josh Koepplinger, Gus Ford and Jan Salak had the tallies for Carolina, whose last minute effort fell just short.

The two teams won't meet again until April. Carolina heads on the road for the first time in a month, beginning with a 3-game stint in Biloxi against the Mississippi Sea Wolves.

RIVER DRAGONS USE SPECIAL TEAMS TO DOWN THUNDERBIRDS

Columbus Scores Twice on the Power Play, Adds Shorthanded Goal in 4-3 Win

by Tom Callahan

Winston-Salem, NC - The Columbus River Dragons scored twice on the power play and added a shorthanded goal to down the Carolina Thunderbirds 4-3 on Saturday night at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

Columbus started the scoring with its first power play goal of the night as Austin Daae fired home a one-timer from the near post just 7:34 into the game, followed less than a minute later by Ryan Gil's first pro goal at 8:20. Gil tucked home a rebound of a Josh Labelle shot that hit the goal post behind Carolina netminder Boris Babik (32 saves).

Leading 2-1 in the second period, captain Josh Pietrantonio scored a shorthanded marker, beating Babik on the stick side to make it 3-1. The goal is Columbus' league-leading 10th shorthanded marker of the season.

Then in the third Jay Croop scored the eventual game winner on the power play, moving onto the backhand in front of the Carolina net and planting the puck top corner over the right shoulder of Babik.

Christian Pavlas earned the win in his first start against his former team, making 26 saves for the victory.

Columbus returns home to take on the Delaware Thunder this weekend. Friday night is Education Night 2.0 and Saturday is Military Appreciation Night. Tickets are on sale now through the Columbus Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

DANBURY HAT TRICKS at WATERTOWN WOLVES

Wolves Take Weekend Series Over Danbury

by Jeff Barrett

Watertown, NY - The rubber match of the three game weekend took place in the Watertown Municipal Arena on Saturday evening. With Watertown and Danbury splitting the two previous nights, each team was to looking close out on a winning note.

The Watertown power play has not been the teams strong suit so far this season at just 12% coming into tonight's game, but the Wolves would take advantage of two power play opportunities in the first period to take a 1-0 lead.The first coming at 16:08 of the frame when Sam Hrabcak blasted a one timer from the right side on a feed from Parker Moskal and Elijah Wilson.

The Wolves added a second power play goal at the 19:34 mark. Sam Hrabcak slid the puck to Moskal who was able to get loose down to the right circle. From there he threw one in front that was redirected by Don Carter for his first goal as a member of the Wolves. Watertown outshot Danbury 13 to 10 in the first twenty minutes.

The Hat tricks would strike first in the second frame cutting the Wolves lead in half 2-1, when Michael Falanga intercepted a Wolves clearing attempt and got the puck to Dmitry Kuznetsov who blasted a shot past Owen Liskiewicz.

At 9:37 of the second, Trevor Lord would light the lamp, sending a shot off Danbury keeper Brian Wilson's shoulder, assisted by John Amanatidis and Zac Horn, extending Watertown's lead to 3-1, despite being outshot by Danbury 24 to 9.

The Wolves power play would continue to click in period number three with Don Carter Jr. netting his second goal of the night at 3:45 of the frame making the score 4-1. Danbury cut into the Wolves lead at 18:09 after Brian Wilson went to the bench for the extra skater and Brendan Dowler sliced a shot past Liskiewicz making the score 4-2. Assists on the goal went to Michael Marcheson and Jarod Yau.

Still with an extra skater on after the ensuing face off, Daniel McKitrick dragged the puck from behind the goal and lifted a shot to the top of the cage making it a one goal game, assisted by Lucas Debenedet and Evan Lugo.

Just 14 seconds later the Watertown faithful were again able to breathe easier as Elijah Wilson would score, sending the Wolves to a 5-3 win.

Danbury outshot Watertown 60 to 29 for the game. Watertown was 3 for 8 on power play chances with Danbury going 0 for 8.

Watertown will be home again next weekend when they host the Elmira Mammoth on Friday night at 7:30, then the Danbury Hat Tricks will be back in town on Saturday for a 7:30 start.

MOTOR CITY ROCKERS at MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES

Sea Wolves Prevail in OT for Second Straight Game

by Nick Roesch

Biloxi, MS - In just his second game with the team, Sam Turner scored a hat trick to lead the Mississippi Sea Wolves to a 5-4 overtime win against the Motor City Rockers on Saturday night at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. It stands as the Sea Wolves' third sweep in their past four series.

The Rockers applied pressure early and got on the board on an Elias Thompson drive at 12:50 of the first period. Three minutes later, Turner notched his first goal in a Sea Wolves jersey after receiving a feed from Matt Caranci.

With a 1-1 tie entering the second period, Motor City's top scorer Scott Coash lived up to his title with back-to-back strikes at 3:28 and 7:44 respectively. The momentum wouldn't last much longer as Turner and Kyle Russell continued their attack down low and tied the game at three. Russell's shot from a tight angle represented his first goal with Mississippi.

Conner Inger helped to give the Rockers their third lead of the game at 3:38 of the final period before Lucas Helland scored his first Sea Wolves goal on a drop pass from Justin Barr in the slot. With neither goaltender budging the remainder of regulation, overtime was needed for the second time in as many nights.

Just like he had for his previous two goals, Turner set up shop between the circles in overtime and completed his hat trick with the game-winner assisted by Yianni Liarakos and Jackson Bond.

Mississippi goaltender Joe Sheppard showed his resiliency, stopping 43 of 47 shots faced. Liarakos and Yaroslav Yevdokimov each extended their point streaks to nine games.

Next on the schedule, the Sea Wolves have an unorthodox weeknight game this Wednesday, February 15 to open a three-game series against the Carolina Thunderbirds. The action begins at 7:05pm inside the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

ELMIRA MAMMOTH at DELAWARE THUNDER

Thunder Sweep Mammoth

by Jeff Heacock

Harrington, DE - The Delaware Thunder swept the 2 game weekend set against the Elmira Mammoth in Harrington, DE with a tough 3-1 win. The Thunder got on the board first for the second straight night with an early first period goal by Danila Milushkin. Neither team was able to reach the net for the rest of the period.

The Elmira Mammoth were able to knot the score in the second period on a power play goal by Tate Leeson, but Jakub Volf put the Thunder back in front less than a minute later. Delaware was able to push the lead to 2 with 4 minutes left in the second period on a goal by TJ Delaney.

The third period was a tough 20 minutes back and forth, but both of the goalies stood strong and the Thunder were able to hold on for the win. The stars of the game were: Trevor Martin with a solid night in net, as he stopped 20 of 21 shots, Jakub Volf, who scored the winning goal and Toivo Hannikainen with a strong defensive game.

