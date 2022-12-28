FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

PORT HURON PROWLERS at ELMIRA MAMMOTH

Mammoth Come up Short Lose 5-3

by Jacob Johnson

Elmira, NY.- The Prowlers were able to sweep the Elmira Mammoth winning tonight's game by a final score of 5-3.

The Mammoth got things started tonight. With about three and a half minutes remaining in the first period. Nick Gullo dropped a pass off for Parker Moskal who found Mo Levac cross ice sitting on the back door step. Tha Mammoth would head into the first intermission with a 1-0.

The 2nd period was all Prowlers. Six minutes in, Liam Freeborn put on top shelf past Richard Shipman to even up the game at 1. Alex Johnson and Matt Graham received assists on the goal.

8 minutes later Matt Graham re-deflected a shot from the point past Shipman to make it 2-1. Freeborn had the assist.

Just over a minute later it was Tucker Scantlebury finding the twine. Dan Chartrand and Sam Marit got their first points of the night.

To end the period Joseph Deveny ripped a shot by Shipman to make it 4-1. Larri Vartiainen received the lone assist.

The Mammoth would make things interesting to start the 2nd period. Just :29 seconds into the period Nick Gullo re-deflected a goal past Joe Noonan to make it 4-2.

The Mammoth would strike again 9 minutes later with Kyle Stevens. Stevens has played in 3 games and scored 3 goals. This one a low wrister past the glove of Joe Noonan.

The Mammoth had a couple power play chances but nothing would come to fruition. Dalton Jay went on to ice the game with an empty netter goal to extend his scoring streak to 9 games and a point in 20 straight games.

Next, the Elmira Mammoth will head down to Winston-Salem and take on the Carolina Thunderbirds for the final two games before the New Year. They will be back home December 6th against the Delaware Thunder for a two game homestand.

