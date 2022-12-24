FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS vs PORT HURON PROWLERS

PROWLERS DROP SECOND STRAIGHT TO RIVER DRAGONS

by Will Wiegelman

Port Huron, MI.- The Port Huron Prowlers dropped their last game before Christmas to the Columbus River Dragons 5-2 at McMorran Place on Dec. 23. 11 different River Dragons recorded a point in the game.

For the first time in this season series, the Prowlers scored first. Dalton Jay got his own rebound on a breakaway chance and became for first FPHL player this season to hit 20 goals. A few minutes later, Cody Rodgers let a shot go from the point that Joe Noonan got most of, but it bounced over him and landed in the net to tie the game. That goal snapped a seven-game point drought.

On the penalty kill, Alexander Jmaeff took advantage of a misplayed puck in the Prowlers' zone with just over two minutes to play in the first. He controlled the bouncing puck and scored his first goal as a River Dragon.

Jacob Kelly scored the only goal of the second and then potted another in the third to make it a 4-1 game. Tucker Scantlebury brought Port Huron within two but the comeback fell short. Austin Daae hit the empty net.

Only four Prowlers got a point in the game. Jay and Scantlebury scored while Alex Johnson and Dan Chartrand notched an assist apiece. Noonan fell for the first time this season after making 24 saves.

Kelly and Lane King finished with two points each for Columbus. Bailey MacBurnie picked up his 10th win of the season after a 33-save performance.

It's a short Christmas break for the Prowlers as they'll be back at it on Boxing Day, Dec. 26, with their first-ever matchup against the Elmira Mammoth. That game will be live on the Port Huron Prowlers YouTube channel.

RIVER DRAGONS SWEEP WEEKEND SET INPORT HURON

Kelly Scores Five Goals in Two Games

by Tom Callahan

PORT HURON, MI - The Columbus River Dragons completed a weekend sweep of the Port Huron Prowlers with a 5-2 win at McMorran Arena on Friday.

Jacob Kelly scored two goals in the game to finish with five in the two-game set, while Cody Rodgers, Alexander Jmaeff and Austin Daae all chipped in singles. For Jmaeff, his shorthanded goal was his first in a River Dragons uniform.

Bailey MacBurnie made 33 saves for his 10th victory of the season, which ranks second in the FPHL.

Columbus will return to action on the road against the Mississippi Sea Wolves on December 30, returning home on New Year's Eve for a 7:30 puck drop against the Sea Wolves.

MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES vs CAROLINA THUNDERBIRDS

THUNDERBIRDS ENTER CHRISTMAS BREAK WITH BLOWOUT WIN

by Brett Wiseman

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds celebrated Christmas the best way they knew how: filling the net with goals before they fill their stockings on Sunday.

In front of a crowd of 3, 128 on Ugly Sweater Night at the Annex, the Thunderbirds romped over the shorthanded Mississippi Sea Wolves by a final tally of 9-1.

Jon Buttitta finally tallied his second goal of the season, earning him second star honors by adding three assists.

Gus Ford recorded a hat trick with a second period goal and two consecutive goals in ten seconds in the third. Ford's three goals and an assist netted him third star honors.

Joe Kennedy notched his second goal as a Thunderbird and added an assist, earning him first star.

Jiri Pestuka added two goals of his own as seemingly everyone in a red sweater got in on the holiday goal scoring fun. Charlie Pelnik even scored in his first game back in Carolina in over a year and a half.

Three Carolina goals in 22 seconds in the final frame sealed the deal. Tucker Firth scored eleven seconds before Ford, who added his third 10 seconds later.

Mario Cavaliere had another stalwart night in net, stopping 21 of 22 shots for a .955 save percentage on the evening.

The Thunderbirds head into the holiday break with a win in their stockings, and will rest up before hosting the Elmira Mammoth for a pair in Winston-Salem next weekend.

Jake Raleigh Scores in 9-1 Loss

by Nick Roesch

Winston-Salem, NC -The Mississippi Sea Wolves entered the Christmas break on a sour note Friday evening, losing 9-1 to the Carolina Thunderbirds at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.

Carolina's offense was stymied for the front half of the opening period before Jiri Pestuka (14:41) and Charlie Pelnik (15:21) lifted the Thunderbirds up 2-0 with goals just 40 seconds apart.

Pestuka tallied his second of the night after 4:30 of period two. The Thunderbirds enjoyed a 5-0 lead at the second intermission after additional strikes from Gus Ford (5:46) and Joseph Kennedy (19:23).

It took 42 seconds of the third period for Jake Raleigh to break the shutout of Carolina goaltender Mario Cavaliere and reduce the Sea Wolves deficit to 5-1. Assists went to Dakota Ulmer and Tim Payne. Ulmer increased his point streak to seven games as a result of the play.

The Thunderbirds took it the rest of the way with goals from Tucker Firth, John Buttitta and Ford who hit the net twice for a hat trick.

Carolina led in shots 49-22 en route to the 9-1 win. Blake Weyrick played the entirety of regulation in net for the Sea Wolves.

The Sea Wolves will return home next Friday, December 30 for a 7:05pm tilt with the Columbus River Dragons. That evening marks one year since Biloxi's sellout crowd at the final neutral site FPHL game. It is White Out the Den night! Also, glow sticks will be given out to the first 1,000 fans to enter the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and t-shirts to the first 500. Purchase your tickets at the Coliseum box office or online at Ticketmaster.com.

DELAWARE THUNDER vs DANBURY HAT TRICKS

Hat Tricks Back to Winning Ways

by Chris Lynch

Danbury, CT- After dropping a shootout in Watertown, the Danbury Hat Tricks returned home to get back on the winning side of the ledger against the Delaware Thunder. The Hat Tricks accomplished their goal, but not without a serious fight from their guests.

The game appeared not destined for that fate after the first period. The Hat Tricks opened the scoring with a wicked shorthanded goal by Dustin Jesseau for his team leading 16th goal off a beautiful stretch pass from Jarod Yau for his 13th assist of the season at the 7:10 mark of the opening stanza. On a five-on-three power play, Hat Trick Captain Jonny Ruiz potted his first of two goals on the evening at the 12:02 mark of the frame. Michael Falanga capped the Hat Tricks' first period scoring party at the 17:20 mark.

"He told me that that was his first goal in four years," said Hat Tricks Head Coach Billy McCreary. "So that was an awesome thing to see him capitalize on the chance and score."

Delaware went into the first intermission down 3-0 and pushed back in the second period. Denis Gafarov and Chris Corgan scored 1:09 and 2:25 into the frame and put a scare into the Hat Tricks. Dmitry Kuznetsov restored a multi-goal lead to the Hat Tricks at the 4:02 mark of the second, but Delaware answered again. Danila Milushkin wired a pretty shot upstairs to cut the lead back to 4-3 before the second intermission.

The third period brought more fraught back-and-forth play. Jonny Ruiz scored his second goal of the night to open up the scoring.

"He's been outstanding," said McCreary. "That's why he wears the C. He's tough, responsible in all three zones, and leads us on and off the ice."

The teams traded goals for the remainder of the frame. Delaware's Denis Gafarov went first, scoring a power play goal at the 10:28 mark of the period. Brendan Sheehan answered with his third point of the night at 12:32. Chris Corgan cut the lead down to one another time with Delaware's final and third power play goal of the night at 17:57. With time winding down, Sandy Hook native Evan Lugo ended the scoring night to make the final 7-5.

All throughout the night, the two teams traded blows multiple times. Daniel Amesbury dropped the mitts three times, first in the opening frame against Alex Basey, second in the second period against Justin Movalli, and one final tilt in the third against Basey again. After the third, Amesbury and Basey both were ejected from the game. Jarod Yau and Houston Wilson added one more bout with just four seconds left to send both teams to the locker rooms bruised and weary.

Parker Butler got the win in his first game on home ice with 18 saves on 23 shots faced.

Trevor Martin stopped 26 of 33 shots in the Delaware net.

The Hat Tricks improve to 17-1-2 overall and stay perfect at home on the 2022-23 season.

Delaware drops to 1-18-1 and has lost 15 consecutive games.

The Thunder travel to Watertown for a Boxing Day matchup before rematching with the Hat Tricks back at the Danbury Arena on December 27th. Puck drop for the rematch and Danbury's final home game for calendar year 2022 is scheduled for 7PM.

WATERTOWN WOLVES vs BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS

Tonight's Game Postponed

The Friday, December 23rd game was postponed due to inclement weather and travel restrictions. This game will be made up at a later date.

