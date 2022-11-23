FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

DANBURY HAT TRICKS at BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS

BLACK BEARS FALL TO HAT TRICKS

by Brooks Hill

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Black Bears fell at home Wednesday night by the hand of the Danbury Hat Tricks 6-2. Binghamton started off the game hot but could not sustain the offensive pressure throughout the game to match Danbury.

The Black Bears got on the board first. Tyler Gjurich cashed in on the first power play of the game to make it 1-0 Binghamton. Danbury quickly tied the game up at 1-1, when Luke Richards was able to bury a wrist shot past Riley McVeigh. The Hat Tricks scored the next two goals as well, and before you knew it, Danbury had three unanswered goals up on the scoreboard.

Austin Thompson cut into the lead, as he followed up a Nikita Ivashkin shot and tapped the rebound. Ivashkin extends his point streak to eight games on the Black Bears final goal of the night. After 20 minutes of play, Danbury led 3-2.

In the middle frame, Binghamton could sustain the same offensive pressure that they obtain in the first period. The Black Bears would be held out of the goal column, and only manage seven shots on goal. Meanwhile, Danbury's Dmitry Kuznetsov extended the Hat Tricks lead by adding two more goals. After 40 minutes, Danbury held a threegoal advantage.

Binghamton did outshoot Danbury in the third period 10-9, the Black Bears were the only team to score on the power play, but Danbury added an empty net goal to seal their victory and a first-place spot at the top of the division. Danbury wins 5-2.

The Black Bears will hit the road for a weekend series against the Port Huron Prowlers this Friday and Saturday. Friday's game with begin at 7:05 and Saturday's at 6:05. Binghamton returns home on December 2nd for Girl Scout Night against the Watertown Wolves.

The Black Bears are also offering a Black Friday 15% deal for one day only. This Friday, use code BBFRIDAY for 15% off all apparel purchases online. In addition, the Black Bears are running a Cyber Monday special. On Monday, seats in select sections will be available to purchase for just $10. Call the office at 607.722.7367 or visit binghamtonblackbears.com

DELAWARE THUNDER at ELMIRA MAMMOTH

Mammoth Get First Win in Franchise History

by Jacob Johnson

Elmira, NY - The Mammoth played their best period of the season in the First Period that carried them to a victory over the Delaware Thunder

The Mammoth got things started early, with some traffic out in front Stavros Soilis tapped in a shot past Michael McHale to give the Mammoth an early 1-0 lead. Nick Gullo and Yianni Liarakos got the assist on the power play goal

After a deadlocked next 12 minutes, Tyler Piekarski ripped a shot by the Thunder Netminder for his first ever pro hockey goal at 3:23 to play in the period. Yianni Liarakos and Mo Levac received assists on the goal.

Less than a minute later on the power play it was Parker Moskal who sent a harmless shot on net that worked its way into the cage. McHale was screened in front and the Mammoth took a 3-0 lead. Liarakos received his 3rd assist of the period and Gullo recorded his 2nd.

With under 2 minutes to play Parker Moskal took a harder shot that was tipped in by Tate Leeson and found its way by McHale to extend the Mammoth lead to 4-0. Impressive 1st period of work for the Elmira Mammoth.

On the power play at 16:19 Nick Gullo got in on the scoring to make it a 5-0 Elmira Mammoth lead, Liarakos and Levac received assists on the goal. After this goal the Thunder made a goalie change. Makar Sokolov took over in between the pipes for Delaware.

The Thunder got in on the scoring at 5:27 in the 2nd period. After a loose puck out in front Artur Aloyan scored his 6th goal of the season to make it 5-1.

The Mammoth picked up right where they left off after 40 minutes of play just a minute and 57 seconds into the period Tate Leeson scored his 2nd of the night and made it 6-1 Mammoth, Parker Moskal had the assist on the goal.

To complete the Hat Trick 7 minutes later Leeson made some pretty moves by Sokolov to score his 3rd of the game and make it 7-1.

Parker Moskal wanted a Hat Trick of his own and scored 5 minutes later for his 3rd of the game. Dzmitry Daniluk recorded his 1st assist of the season and the Mammoth had their 8th of the night.

Delaware scored with under two minutes remaining from a tip in goal from John Amanatidis that was thrown on net by John Movalli. That would be the final score of 8-2.

In what was a historic night at First Arena the Mammoth got their first win in franchise history defeating the Delaware Thunder 8-2. They return home Friday night to take on the Danbury Hat Tricks. Tickets are still available at FirstArena.net

WATERTOWN WOLVES at MOTOR CITY ROCKERS

Motor City Rebounds Against Watertown, Wins 5-2

by Ben Szilagy

Fraser, MI - After a frustrating weekend against the Danbury Hat Tricks, Motor City had to quickly rebound against the defending Commissioner Cup Champion Watertown Wolves.

The Rockers used an explosive first period to coast to a 5-2 win over the Wolves.

Motor City (7-3-3) wasted little time getting on the board in the first period scoring with 1:13 into the opening frame.

Defenseman Dante Suffredini offered a stretch pass to Declan Conway at center ice. Conway carried the puck into the offensive zone creating a two-on-one with his trailer Cade Lambdin. As the defense pulled toward Conway, the forward offered a pass to Lambdin who fired the puck top shelf for his third goal of the season and a 1-0 lead.

Eight minutes later the Rockers went back on the offensive to extend the lead.

Jonathan Juliano chipped the puck at center ice to Forward Scott Coash. Coash dropped the puck on a one-touch pass to Conway who fired a quick shot from the top of the far circle for a 2-0 lead.

After two even strength goals, the Rockers then went on the power play to earn its third of the night.

Motor City cycled the puck on a 1-3-1 from Coash to former Red Wing Ian White. White quickly offered a hard shot from the point on net that was deflected by Conway for his second goal of the night for a 3-0 lead with 6:30 left in the period.

Conway ended with two goals and two assists for four points.

Eight seconds later Ross Bartlett crashed the net and earned his fifth goal of the season and 4-0 lead, chasing starting goaltender Travis Smith for Greg Hussey.

Watertown (4-5) was able to stop the bleeding late in the 1st period on a scored by Fabian Lehner to cut into the lead 4-1 with 1:58 to play in the period when he picked the top right corner of the net.

The Rockers and Wolves couldn't take advantage of power play opportunities in the second period as the Wolves went 0-for-3 on the power play, and the Rockers went 0-for-2.

But each team was able to score in the third period when Coash put in a Conway rebound for a 5-1 lead with 9:01 to play for his seventh in eight games. Brandon Baker added a slapshot from the high slot for the Wolves to make it 5-2.

Blake Scott earned his first home start for Motor City and earned his second win stopping 36 shots.

The Rockers now head on the road for two games against the Delaware Thunder on Friday and Saturday at the Delaware Fairground Ice Center before coming back home the weekend of Dec 3 to play the Thunder at home at Big Boy Arena.

