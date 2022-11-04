FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

November 4, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS at ELMIRA MAMMOTH

Behind a Tyson Kirkby Hat Trick Binghamton Wins 6-3

by Jacob Johnson

Elmira, NY - The Elmira Mammoth are still searching for that first win in Franchise History as they fell to the Binghamton Black Bears by a final score of 6-3.

Just 2 minutes and 16 seconds into this game Nikita Ivashkin found himself in front of the night, He used his speed to work by defenders and found the back of the night. Josh Newberg and Bret Parker received assists on the goal.

But not long after that Parker Moskal shot from what looked like an impossible angle to even things up at 1. Isaiah Crawford earned his first assist on the season as well as Tate Leeson.

In a recurring theme of the night Tyson Kirkby scored his first goal at 9:19 in the period, it would go down as an unassisted goal.

The Mammoth then found themselves on a 5-3 powerplay at 14:39 in the 1st period. In a connection that hooked up for back-to-back goals Yianni Liarakos scored on a one timer that flew past Owen Liskiewicz. Parker Moskal received the only assist on the goal. Then just 40 seconds later the two connected again. Yianni Liarakos scored his 2nd of the night and Moskal received his 2nd assist and 3rd point. Brandon Beard also had a secondary assist. That would be all the scoring the Mammoth would do the rest of the game.

After the goal the Black Bears switched it up in between the pipes bringing in Riley McVeigh, who faced 36 shots and made 36 saves after coming in.

To even things up Tyson Kirkby scored again this time with assists from Tyler Gjurich and Parker. That would end the first period all knotted up at 3.

The lone goal in the 2nd period came on a wraparound chance from Bret Parker, he went nearside to nearside and snuck it past Trevor Micucci.

With just 2 minutes and 57 seconds remaining Ivashkin recorded his 2nd goal of the night with some pretty passing from Binghamton. Oganezov and Parker received the assists. Parker would go on to finish with 4 points.

The final nail in the coffin was an empty netter from Tyson Kirkby to seal his hat trick with just over a minute and a half to play. Kirkby received the 1st star of the night, followed by McVeigh and Liarakos.

The Mammoth will return home tomorrow night against Binghamton with puck drop scheduled for 6:35 PM. Tickets are still available on Firstarena.net.

DANBURY HAT TRICKS at CAROLINA THUNDERBIRDS

BIRDS DROP WEEKEND OPENER TO DANBURY

by Brett Wisem

Winston-Salem, NC- Despite outshooting the Danbury Hat Tricks by a 44-38 margin, the Carolina Thunderbirds fell by a score of 5-2 at home on Friday night.

The Hat Tricks were aided by an offensive explosion from their captain and a stellar performance from their netminder.

Brian Wilson stopped 42 of the 44 shots he faced, improving on what has already been a superb start to his 2022 campaign.

After a scoreless first period battle between Wilson and his goaltending counterpart, Carolina's Mario Cavialere, Danbury captain Johnny Ruiz capitalized on a loose puck and beat Cavialere stick side just 39 seconds into the middle frame to put the Hat Tricks in front 1-0.

Ruiz wasn't done. He snapped home two more wrist shots, one at 3:29 and the third at 10:01 of the second to give himself a hat trick and the Hat Tricks a 3-0. Each of Ruiz's shots beat Cavialere stick side, right underneath the crossbar.

Dimirty Kuznetsov, just returned on loan from the SPHL, put home a backhand shot from the low slot to make the score 4-0 late in the second.

The physicality heated up in the third. Danbury's Jarod Yau and Carolina's Tucker Firth both received game misconducts at 14:50 of the third

Carolina was able to break through with goals from Josh Koepplinger and Lucas Rowe in the third, but it was too little too late as an empty netter by Kuznetsov sealed the deal.

Danbury and Carolina will tangle again tomorrow night at 6:05 in The Annex.

COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS at MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES

Sea Wolves Drop Friday Matchup to River Dragons

by Nick Roesch

Biloxi, MS - The (3-1-0) Columbus River Dragons stunned the (2-2-1) Mississippi Sea Wolves for the second consecutive game, winning 10-5 on Friday night at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

The River Dragons went back-to-back to start the game between (0:20) Kirk Underwood and (8:39) Cody Rodgers. Daniel McKitrick opened the scoring for the Sea Wolves at 13:59 to split the deficit at 2-1 heading into the intermission.

Columbus exploded for five goals in the second period between Underwood, Jacob Kelly, Michael Greco, Jay Croop and Thomas Aldworth. The Sea Wolves' high points came on goals from Chris Hunt, Chuck Costello and Yaroslav Yevdokimov. Costello and Yevdokimov's found the net within 44 seconds of each other.

In the third period, Costello potted his second goal of the night in his debut. Kelly, Labelle and Vannelli each solved Mississippi goaltender Ethan Taylor as the game ended with a 10-5 final score.

Hunt led the Sea Wolves with one goal and two assists. On Columbus' side of the score sheet, three players (Underwood, Daee and Kelly) each recorded three-point games.

The rivals will meet again for the fourth consecutive meeting tomorrow, November 5. The action begins at 7:05pm at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

RIVER DRAGONS OFFENSE STAYS HOT IN 10-5 WIN OVER SEA WOLVES

Kelly, Underwood Each Score Twice

In Win

by Tom Callahan

BILOXI, MS - The Columbus River Dragons offense stayed hot in a 10-5 win over the Mississippi Sea Wolves on Friday night at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

Jacob Kelly and Kirk Underwood scored two goals each and 13 different River Dragons recorded at least a point in the victory. Austin Daae tacked on three assists to record his fourth multi-point game of the season.

Bailey MacBurnie secured the win, making 29 saves on 34 shots to improve to 3-1 on the season.

The same two teams go right back at it Saturday night at 8:05 pm ET, the final game in a stretch of six away from home to start the season for the River Dragons. Columbus' home opener will be Friday, November 11th at 7:35 pm against the Watertown Wolves

WATERTOWN WOLVES at DELAWARE THUNDER

Delaware Wins Thriller over Watertown

by Gradon Motter

Harrington, DE - Delaware wins there first game over Watertown 6-3. The 1st period began with a slower pace, however newly signed Chris Corgan scores twice in the period to make it 2-0.

In the 2nd period it was all Thunder as Chris Corgan scores two more times, as well as Alex Soucy joining in on the fun it make it a 5-0 end to the period. Starting Goalie Travis Smith for Watertown was pulled and Greg Hussey finished the game.

The 3rd period started with Watertown scoring quick with Michael Mercurio and Elijah Wilson scoring within the first 2 minutes of the start of the period. Watertown would later make it 5-3 with a Jackson Bond goal with 6:30 left in the period. Alex Basey would ice the game with seconds left to make the final 6-3.

Stars of the game

3. Alex Soucy

2. Trevor Martin

1. Chris Corgan

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 4, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.