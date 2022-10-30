FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS at MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES

Sea Wolves Suffer Setback in Weekend Split

by Nick Roesch

Biloxi, MS - The (2-1-1) Mississippi Sea Wolves dropped their first Saturday home game of the season after an 11-2 final score against the (3-1-0) Columbus River Dragons.

Columbus jumped out to a 4-0 run in the opening period with goals from Austin Daae, Adam Vannelli, Jake Cox and Alex Storjohann. Matt Caranci cracked the scoreboard for the Sea Wolves on a slap shot at the 16:59 marker.

Entering the second period with a 4-1 lead, the River Dragons added five consecutive strikes between Jacob Kelly, Ricards Jelenskis, Paul Fregeau and Kirk Underwood who scored twice. Mississippi's final goal of the night came on a centering feed to Chris Hunt with 54 seconds left to cut the deficit to 9-2. Caranci earned the assist for his second point of the night. Justin Barr and Denys Honcharenko finished the evening each with one assist for the Sea Wolves.

Columbus' Lane King and Jake Cox tallied two more goals before the River Dragons finalized their 11-2 victory. Cox led the team in scoring with two goals and an assist in his third game with Columbus. The River Dragons put Mississippi goaltenders Ethan Taylor and Thomas Proudlock to work with a total of 51 shots compared to the Sea Wolves' 30 chances on net.

The Sea Wolves and River Dragons will meet again this Friday, November 4 for their third of four consecutive meetings. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

MOTOR CITY ROCKERS at PORT HURON PROWLERS

PROWLERS DROP THIRD STRAIGHT

by Will Weigelman

Port Huron, MI - The Port Huron Prowlers drop their last home game for almost a month to the Motor City Rockers 4-2 at McMorran Place on Oct. 29. They'll next play at McMorran on Nov. 25.

Motor City struck first on the power play with just over three minutes to go in the first when Josh Colten skated behind the net and found Derek Makimaa for a one-timer in the faceoff circle. Ross Bartlett doubled the lead soon after when he connected with the bouncing puck on his second attempt and beat Ian Wallace. Austin Fetterly tied things up with his first of the season when Matt Graham found him crashing the back post just 25 seconds later.

The second period stayed scoreless for over 19 minutes but fresh out of the penalty box, Roman Gaudet snapped home his third of the year on a two-on-one break.

Graham potted a rebound opportunity for his first of the year early in the third to pull the Prowlers within one. Colten responded a few minutes later to restore the two-goal lead and the Rockers rode that lead to the finish.

The Prowlers drop their third straight game and fall out of first place in the Continental Division for the first time this season. Ian Wallace made 30 saves in his first career start.

Motor City jumps ahead of Port Huron atop the Continental Division and takes the lead in the Battle of I-94 series. Colten finished with three points and Blake Scott made 38 saves in his first start of the year.

These two teams battle for the sixth time on Nov. 5 at Big Boy Arena with puck drop scheduled for 7:30 P.M.

BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS at DANBURY HAT TRICKS

HAT TRICKS NIP BLACK BEARS IN OT

by Chris Lynch

Danbury, CT - The Danbury Hat Tricks and Binghamton Black Bears wrote a memorable story in the 2022 FPHL Playoffs' Opening Round. Most notably, game two of the series went to overtime with the Hat Tricks emerging with a 5-4 victory. Saturday night saw a similar game with the exact same score result.

Danbury jumped off the blocks fast for the fourth game in a row, with Evan Lugo recording a shorthanded goal 3:54 into the game. Binghamton responded quickly. On the same power play, Geno DeAngelo notched the equalizer to even the game at one goal apiece. The Hat Tricks landed one more goal in the first courtesy of the hottest goal and point scorer in the league. Dustin Jesseau took a feed from Brendan Dowler to get behind the defense and score his 6th goal of the season to put the Hat Tricks up 2-1. Not to be out done, Binghamton evened the score in the last minute of the frame off a Mathieu Boislard shot.

Danbury restored their lead with two goals in the second period. Tobias Odjick went first, tipping in a Dowler shot at the 6:30 mark. Steven Leonard went, taking a feed from Odjick to make the score 4-2. Binghamton cut the lead in half at the 16:34 mark of the frame. Jesse Anderson fired a hard angle shot that trickled through Brian Wilson ahead of the intermission.

The Black Bears controlled much of the feel of the third period. The shots were only 10-9 in their favor, but Gary Gill's unit managed enough chances to tie the game in the late minutes. Nikita Ivoshkin scored off a nifty drive and passing set up from Cameron Yarwood. Danbury almost had the last laugh in regulation. Brendan Sheehan fired a spinorama to Jonny Ruiz who roofed the puck and sent the crowd at the Danbury Arena into a frenzy, only for the officials to wave it off as the puck crossed the goal line microseconds after the final buzzer.

So Danbury looked to win the game in overtime instead, and were aided by a four minute double minor taken by Yarwood. Dustin Jesseau took the puck from neutral territory, cut through the defense, and backhanded the puck into the net to win the night for the Hat Tricks 5-4.

"He's a skilled offensive player," Danbury Coach Billy McCreary said of Jesseau, the FPHL's leading scorer. "You can tell that his conditioning is there and he's a strong skater. He makes plays that few others can make."

Brian Wilson stopped 36 of 40 shots on net for the Hat Tricks. Riley McVeigh stopped 30 of 35 shots in the Binghamton net.

The Black Bears (3-2-1) hit the road for two games against the Elmira Mammoth next weekend.

The Hat Tricks (4-0-0) make their first road trip of the season, heading down to Winston-Salem to play the Carolina Thunderbirds for two games next weekend.

ELMIRA MAMMOTH at WATERTOWN WOLVES

Wolves Win Overtime Thriller over Mammoth.

by Jeff Barrett

Watertown, NY - For the second night in a row, the Watertown Wolves and Elmira Mammoth would square off at the Watertown Municipal Arena. Unlike the night before, the Mammoth would be the first to strike just 1:40 into the first period as Isaiah Crawford was able to skate right to the front of the goal and slide the puck under Travis Smith, which would quiet the Watertown faithful.

But it wouldn't take long to get the home crowd back onto their feet. Just 54 seconds later, Santino Foti was able to stuff one between the pipe and Trevor Micucci's right skate, evening the score at one each. Isaiah Crawford would dent the back of the net for a second time in the period at the 12:21 mark, assisted by Sam Holeczy and Parker Moskal to take a 2-1 lead for Elmira.

The Mammoth were able to increase their lead 3-2 when Parker Moskal one timed a Matt Bazarin pass to the back of the net at the 17:00 minute mark. Also credited with an assist was Noah Wild. 59 seconds later, the Wolves would cut into the Mammoth lead when Mike Mann slipped the puck past Micucci off a pass from Santino Foti to pull to within one. The period would end with Elmira holding onto the 3-2 lead with a big part of the credit going to the Mammoth's keeper Trevor Micucci, who faced who faced 18 shots in the first 20 minutes.

Just 2:17 into the second period, the Wolves were able to even the score once again when Watertown goal keeper Travis Smith was able to clear the puck all the way to the offensive zone, where Mike Mann took the long outlet pass and quickly sent it to the left side to a streaking Santino Foti who beat Micucci on the left side.

The Wolves would take their first lead of the game at the 13.08 mark, as again, goal keeper Travis Smith would get his second assist of the period, sending a long pass to Matt Brown, who in turn, fed the puck to Rocco DiCostanzo who was able to get the puck off the ice and over a sprawling Trevor Micucci.

The lead would be short lived as just 3 minutes and 6 seconds later, Yanni Liarakos sent a nasty wrist shot from the top of the left faceoff circle and beat Smith to the top right corner, knotting the game at 4 a piece.

At 18.08 of the period, Ryan Sarris nets his first goal for the Wolves on a power play , assisted by Sam Hrabcak and Mathias Tellstrom, to put the Wolves back up by a goal. The period ended with the Wolves leading 5-4, while out shooting the Mammoth 23-10.

The third period would be the first time of the weekend set where the Mammoth out shot Watertown 13-12, including a Matt Bazarin goal at 15.13 of the frame. Thomas Maguire was able to get the puck deep into the zone on the right hand side where he slid it to Bazarin who was standing on the doorstep, and tapped it home through the five hole on Smith, knotting the game at 5 goals each. Regulation time would end with the game tied 5-5.

The overtime period only lasted a minute and forty one seconds as Matt Brown fed the puck to Trevor Lord who sent a shot from just inside the left point that sailed through the five hole of Trevor Micucci, giving Lord his first career Wolves goal, and the game winner.

The Wolves out shot Elmira 3-0 in the overtime, and 56-30 for the game.

The Wolves will travel to Harrington Delaware to face the Thunder next Friday and Saturday nights, while the Mammoth will return home to host the Binghamton Black Bears for a weekend set.

DELAWARE THUNDER at CAROLINA THUNDERBIRDS

Thunderbirds Put Up Numbers in Home Opening Win

by Dillon Clark

Winston-Salem, NC - The Carolina Thunderbirds opened their home schedule Saturday night against the Delaware Thunder, generating a ton of offense enroute to an 8-2 victory. Dawson Baker recorded his first four-goal night of his FPHL career. Goaltender Mario Cavaliere recorded 28 saves in his first regulation victory.

Nathan Campbell returned to the Thunderbirds lineup after missing Friday night's contest with an upper body injury. He recorded his first goal of the season just six minutes into the opening period with a blast from the high slot. Center Dawson Baker followed up with a five-hole snipe of Delaware goaltender Trevor Martin just 1:45 later, widening the lead to 2-0. Lucas Rowe joined the scoring frenzy two minutes further on, recording his third goal of the season at 9:33 and giving Carolina the 3-0 lead. Carolina then went to a powerplay after a Delaware too many men on the ice penalty, but it was the Thunder who struck back, with Houston Wilson recording a shorthanded goal. After 20 minutes, Carolina retained a 3-1 lead.

In the second period, Delaware struck back early. Dennis Gafarov beat goaltender Mario Cavaliere to bring the Thunder within a goal just 2:43 into the middle frame. Carolina's Dawson Baker responded almost immediately with another tally, making the game 4-2 43 seconds later. John Buttitta would add a powerplay tally at the end of the second period, his first goal of the season widening the gap to 5-2.

In period three, Jeff Burridge wasted no time recording his first goal of his FPHL career. John Buttitta and Tucker Firth received assists on the tally, giving Firth his first FPHL point in the process. Dawson Baker would add another powerplay goal and even strength tally before the clock struck 0:00. Baker's four-goal night powered Carolina to an 8-2 victory in its home opener in front of nearly 3,000 fans. Gus Ford recorded five assists in the process, and captain John Buttitta enjoyed a four-point night.

The Thunderbirds return to the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex next Friday night against the Danbury Hat Tricks. Puck drop on Friday, November 4th is scheduled for 7:35pm. For tickets, visit www.carolinathunderbirds.com.

