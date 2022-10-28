FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

October 28, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







Sea Wolves Shut Out River Dragons in Home Opener

by Nick Roesch

Biloxi, MS - The (2-0-1) Mississippi Sea Wolves made their grand return to Biloxi in style on Friday night by blanking the (2-1-0) Columbus River Dragons 3-0 at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

"It feels great to take three points against a good team like Columbus," Sea Wolves captain Justin Barr said. "The team had a tough week with no ice, but we battled through. We'll need to be better tomorrow but it's a good start to the weekend. Ethan Taylor stood on his head for us tonight without a doubt."

The rivals took each other to a stalemate in the first period with a scoreless tie after twenty minutes. Columbus held a 13-9 edge in shots on goal.

After a defensive opening period, the second was controlled by the Sea Wolves. Yaroslav Yevdokimov put a puck between the skates of River Dragons goalie Bailey MacBurnie for the 1-0 lead at 8:12 of the stanza.

Shortly afterwards at the 9:44 mark, Mississippi native Marvin Powell tucked a shot under the crossbar on a pass from Chris Hunt. Chris Leveille (17:23) went on to record his first goal and eighth point of the season with help from Yevdokimov.

Taylor turned away the remaining Columbus chances in the third period to complete his 39-save shutout. The Sea Wolves and River Dragons will round out the two-game series tomorrow night on Saturday, October 29. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum.

River Dragons Blanked By Taylor's 39-Save Performance

Sea Wolves Goaltender Shines In Win

by Tom Callahan

Biloxi, MS -The Columbus River Dragons were shut out by the Mississippi Sea Wolves 3-0 on Friday night thanks to a 39-save performance from goaltender Ethan Taylor.

Taylor made second period goals from Yaroslav Yevdokimov, Marvin Powell and Chris Leveille stand up for the win. Among his standout saves included point-blank stops against Ricards Jelenskis and Alex Storjohann, plus a breakaway stop on Jay Croop.

Both teams went 0-for-5 on the power play. The game marked the first loss of the season for the River Dragons who dropped to 2-1-0 on the season. Columbus out-shot Mississippi 39-31 for the game.

Columbus and Mississippi go back at it again Saturday night at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. Puck drop is slated for 8:05 pm, with the Air Force Heating and Cooling pregame show kicking off a half hour before puck drop on 106.9 Rocks, the River Dragons Radio Network, River Dragons YouTube channel and Beam TV.

PORT HURON PROWLERS at MOTOR CITY ROCKERS

Motor City Rockers Capture Its First Home Win In Franchise History With 6-2 Win Over Port Huron.

by Ben Szilagy

Fraser, MI - Two weeks ago, the Rockers opened the season with hopes of earning a win during its home opener against Port Huron. That had to wait two weeks as the Rockers captured a 6-2 win over the Prowlers for the teams first home win in franchise history.

Port Huron (3-2-1) opened the scoring midway through the first period. Dalton Jay carried the puck into the offensive zone and dropped the puck off for Gino Mini at the point. Mini walked to the nearside circle and fired the puck through the five-hole for a 1-0 lead with 10:43 to play in the period.

The Rockers (3-2-1) used the power play to get back into the game going 2-for-3 on the man advantage in the first period.

Josh Colton pushed the puck ahead to Roman Gaudet in the neutral zone with 1:22 left in the powerplay. Gaudet carried the puck on the near side and offered a saucer pass that stopped dead in front of the crease. Ross Bartlett pushed the puck far side for a 1-1 score with 7:02 left in the period for his first power play goal of the season, and third overall.

Five minutes later on the power play the Rockers took the lead, 2-1, when Barlett passed the puck to the end line to Derek Makimaa. Makimaa offered a centering one-timer to the far side post where Everett Thompson buried the puck for his second of the season.

Motor City extended its lead to 3-1 on a goal scored by Roman Gaudet 5:10 into the second period before the Prowlers cut back into the lead on a goal scored by Evan Foley to make it a 3-2 game.

The Rockers then killed a 5-on-3, and a four minute minor midway through the second period with key stops by Trevor Babin. Babin stopped 46-of-48 shots faced tonight, and Motor City's penalty kill unit earned seven power play pelts as well.

This spurred a big goal with 6:16 left in the second period by newly signed Scott Coash, who rifled a slap shot from high in the slot for his first FPHL career goal and a 4-2 lead.

The Third period was all Motor City as the Rockers completed its scoring on the sticks of Tommy Cardinal, Declan Conway for a 6-2 lead. The scoring came from six different goal scorers throughout the game.

Motor City faces Port Huron again on Saturday night in McMorran Arena in Port Huron as the two battle for sole possession of first place in the Continental Division.

ELMIRA MAMMOTH at WATERTOWN WOLVES

Wolves Strong Third Period Leads to 6-1 Win over the Mammoth

by Jeff Barrett

Watertown, NY - Friday evening found the Wolves hosting the expansion Elmira Mammoth for the first time this year in game one of a two game weekend between the two teams. The Wolves would strike first when Sam Hrabcak lit the lamp after Mammoth keeper Trevor Micucc pinned the initial shot against the pipe and Hrabcak was able to poke it home, assisted by Elijah Wilson and Fabian Lehner at the 3:18 mark of the period.

At the mid point of the period the Wolves would take back to back penalties just :19 seconds apart on a Lincoln Gingerich elbowing call, followed by a delay of game when Charlie Pens lifted the puck out of play trying to clear the zone, but the Mammoth were unable to take advantage of the 5 on 3 power play as Watertown keeper Travis Smith was able to turn away several shots to keep Elmira off the board.

The period would end with the Wolves leading 1-0, outshooting the Mammoth 18-11.

The Wolves would strike early in the second period when Sam Hrabcak dented the back of the net for his second goal of the night, assisted by Evan Carroll and Elijah Wilson. The first altercation of the night would come shortly after at 4:24 when Charlie Pens and Tyler Piekarski engaged each other in a small scrum that didn't amount to much, but ended with them both getting 5 minute majors for fighting, with an extra 2 minutes given to Pens for instigating.

The Wolves would outshoot the Mammoth 19 to 6 in the second period, but the outstanding play of Mammoth goal keeper Trevor Micucci would keep it just a 2 goal lead for Watertown after 40 minutes of play.

Mathias Tellstrom got the first of his two third period goals at the 4:56 point of the period to give the Wolves a 3-0 lead. The Mammoth would spoil the shutout effort from Watertown goalie Travis Smith after a Kolt Maguire holding penalty at 10:34. It took just 5 seconds from the offensive zone face off for Parker Moskal to slide the puck across the front of the crease to a waiting Justin Levac, who tapped a one timer home in the bottom left corner making the score 3-1.

Mathias Tellstrom netted his second goal of the period at the 13:44 mark, as he fired a shot through the legs of the Mammoth defender Tyler Becker, that sailed to the top right corner of the goal giving Watertown a 4-1 lead. Santino Foti made it 5-1 at 17:59 of the frame, as the puck slid right to the front of the goal, and he was able pull a couple quick fakes to get Micucci to commit low, and Foti would lift a back hander over the sprawling goal keeper.

The final nail in the coffin was just 24 seconds later when Foti and Mike Mann were able to move the back and forth in front of the Elmira keeper before Mann was able to put it home on the right hand side.

The Wolves out shot the Mammoth 53-23 for the game.

Both teams will square off again on Saturday night with the puck dropping at 7:30 in the Watertown Municipal Arena.

BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS at DANBURY HAT TRICKS

HAT TRICKS SPRINT PAST BLACK BEARS

by Chris Lynch

Danbury, CT- A rematch of last year's opening round playoff series between the Danbury Hat Tricks and the Binghamton Black Bears saw two halfs. The first was a dominant scoring display from the Danbury Hat Tricks. The second featured a parade of penalties and fist-to-cuffs.

Danbury jumped off the blocks with four goals and the most complete period of the young season in the opener. Luke Richards hung a goal on the board 1:02 into the game and the avalanche of offense only picked up. Dustin Jesseau scored 35 seconds later. Richards scored his second goal of the evening and fifth in his first three games of the season at the 8:24 mark of the frame. Danbury capped the scoring with Sandy Hook, CT, native Evan Lugo punching home his second goal of the season.

The first period shot counter was 20-4 for the Hat Tricks. Owen Liskiewicz played the first period, stopping 20 of 24 shots on net. Joseph Sheppard entered for the second and third periods and stopped 27 of 28 shots on his net.

The pace slowed a bit in the second. Danbury expanded their lead to 5-0 with Dustin Jesseau dicing the Black Bear defense to set up Steven Leonard for a goal of the year candidate at the 4:38 mark of the second period. Binghamton broke the shutout with a nifty roof job by Gavin Yates to make the scoring 5-1 at the frame's 9:53 mark.

The rest of the game did not sport a goal, but there was no lack of action. The teams combined for 13 penalties in the last half of the final period. Most notably, there were six fights throughout the course of the night. Daniel Amesbury and Jake Schultz shared two dances, one five seconds into the game and the other in the late stages of the third period.

All-in-all, the Hat Tricks emerged with a 5-1 victory. Danbury's Dustin Jesseau hung a goal and three assists on the board for four points and a total of twelve points across his first three games.

Danbury Goalie Brian Wilson stopped 23 of 24 shots in his season debut.

The Hat Tricks and Black Bears complete their season series against each other on Saturday night at the Danbury Ice Arena. Puck drop is at 7PM ET.

CAROLINA THUNDERBIRDS at DELAWARE THUNDER

Carolina Thunderbirds Spoil Opening Night in Delaware

by Gradon Motter

Harrington DE - The Carolina Thunderbirds and Delaware Thunder started the game out with a defensive clinic making it challenging for any action to get going in the offensive zone. Trevor Martin for Delaware led the goalies with 17 stops.

The 2nd period was much more intense with multiple early opportunities for each team. Delaware turns the lamp red with a Denis Gafarov goal(10:40) to start the scoring. Carolina's Gus Ford (11:43) would answer shortly after.

The 3rd period began with a physical pace of play with both teams doing whatever they could to get the puck in the back of the net. Once again, Gus Ford (11:51)beats Trevor Martin to make the game 2-1. However, Alex Soucy (16:46) would tie it with a redirect iht on the power play to tie the game and force the game in overtime.

Both Carolina and Delaware came up empty with multiple chances but had no goals in overtime and forced the game into shootouts. Gus Ford finishes the game in the shootout to give Carolina the win.

The Thunders next game is in Carolina on the 29th.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from October 28, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.