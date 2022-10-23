FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

October 23, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







Port Huron, MI - The Port Huron Prowlers dropped their first overtime game of the season to the Carolina Thunderbirds 5-4 at McMorran Place on Oct. 22, 2022. Lucas Rowe scored twice including the overtime winner on a two-on-one chance.

After a scoreless opening frame, Jiri Pestuka got things going with his first of the season. Dustin Henning responded a few minutes later with his first but the Thunderbirds took the lead 37 seconds later on Dawson Baker's first of the year.

Five minutes later Evan Foley opened the floodgates with a goal to knot the game at two. Tucker Scantlebury scored his second goal in as many games 33 seconds later to give the Prowlers their first lead of the night. Gus Ford responded less than two minutes later and Rowe put himself on the highlight reel, pulling off the Michigan goal to give his team the lead with 3.7 seconds left in the frame.

Foley, Larri Vartiainen and Joe Deveny teamed up for a tic-tac-toe goal to tie things up in the third and bring us to overtime.

Rowe took a pass from Josh Koepplinger to start a two-on-one and beat Danick Rodrigue from the circle to give Carolina its first win of the year.

Rodrigue finished with 27 saves in the loss while Scantlebury and Deveny finished with a goal and an assist apiece. Vartiainen chipped in two helpers for the Prowlers.

Cavaliere picked up his first win in the FPHL after making 33 saves. Dawson Baker led all scorers with four points on a goal and three assists.

Next up, the Prowlers have a home and home with the Motor City Rockers with a game at Big Boy Arena on Friday, Oct. 28 at 7:30 PM and a game at McMorran Place on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7:05 PM.

COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS at ELMIRA MAMMOTH

Columbus Pours it on in 2nd Period, defeats Elmira 7-2

by Jacob Johnson

Elmira, NY- After 5 straight unanswered goals in the 2nd period the Columbus River Dragons defeated the Elmira Mammoth by a score of 7-2. The 2nd period is what did it for Columbus as they took a 2-1 lead and turned it into a 7-2 lead.

The first 14 minutes of this game were as back and forth as they come. The first goal of the came from Cody Wickline who beat Trevor Micucci. Wickline received the passes from Thomas Aldworth and Jay Croop.

Then just 25 second later Alex Storjohann added to his weekend total of goals, firing an unassisted goal past the Mammoth netminder. That was not his last of the night. The 2nd period would end 2-0, the same as last night.

Just like last night the Mammoth would make the lead just 1 goal, Tyler Becker fired a shot from the blue line that was tipped in by Brandon Beard for the 1st Mammoth goal of the game. Lance Hamilton also received an assist on the goal. As we saw last night Columbus would answer immediately.

Under a minute after the Beard goal, Ricards Jelenskis went back-to-back on the mouth within just 12 seconds of each goal. The first goal from him was assisted by Alex Storjohann, He then would receive the pass from Cody Rodgers, and just like that Columbus led Elmira 4-1.

The scoring did not stop there, this time Josh Labelle scored his 2nd goal of the season on a wrister that was snuck by Micucci, that would end the night for the Mammoth goaltender.

Immediately after the goalie change, Alex Storjohann would score his 4th goal in just 2 days, Paul Fregeau and Lane King both earned their first point of the night. Now a 6-1 Columbus lead.

Before the 2nd period could end Michael Greco added his 2nd goal of the weekend putting one past Michael Cosentino, Austin Daae and Kirk Underwood received assists on the goal. At the end of 2 periods of hockey it was 7-1 RiverDragons.

The lone goal in the 3rd period came from Parker Moskal with just 3 seconds to play in the game. It was a powerplay goal for Elmira, he was able to wrap it around Brendan Colgan to end the night for Elmira.

The Elmira Mammoth move on to face the Watertown Wolves next Friday and Saturday in Watertown before returning home against Binghamton the following weekend. They now drop to 0-4 in the early season, while Columbus moves to 2-0.

MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES at BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS

Mississippi Controls the Tempo, Defeat Black Bears on the Road

by Brooks Hill

BINGHAMTON - The Black Bears faltered at home for the first time this season. The Mississippi Sea Wolves were able to score eight times on the road to propel themselves over Binghamton on Saturday night.

Mississippi once again was the first team on the board, just three minutes into the contest. Yaroslav Yehdohkimov was first on the score sheet, picking up where he left off last night. The Sea Wolves were able to extend their lead to 2-0 on a shorthanded goal from Jake Raleigh.

Bret Parker, who did not play the night before, put the Black Bears on the board with a wrap-around style goal, cutting the lead back down to one. After 20 minutes, the Sea Wolves held the one goal advantage 2-1.

The flood gates opened in the second period, as the teams combined for a combined five goals. Raleigh scored his second short-handed goal of the night. Tyler Gjurich scored a power-play goal for Binghamton to make the score 3-2, but Mississippi then stepped on the gas. Chris Hunt and Justin Barr scored two quick goals for the Sea Wolves to extend their lead to 5-2. The visitors carried the three-goal lead into the locker room, the biggest deficit that Binghamton had faced on the young season.

The teams would score four more goals in the third, but the altercations told the final story. Four fighting majors were issued by the officials, two per side. Binghamton was unable to recapture what momentum they had found in the second, as the Sea Wolves pressed on running away with the game. Raleigh was able to complete the hat trick in his second game for Mississippi and received the first star of the game. Sea Wolves added a couple more goals as they defeated Binghamton 8-4, picking up the three points.

The Black Bears are back in action next Friday and Saturday, on the road, against the Danbury Hattricks at 7:00 P.M.

DELAWARE THUNDER at DANBURY HAT TRICKS

Hat Tricks Sweep Delaware with Record Offense

by Chris Lynch

Danbury, CT- After a tense opening game against the Delaware Thunder, the Danbury Hat Tricks flexed their offensive muscle and hung twelve goals on the board for a 12-5 victory at the Danbury Ice Arena.

Luke Richards and Dustin Jesseau led the way with six points, tying the record for single game points. Jonny Ruiz previously held the solo record with a six-point output on February 4th, 2022. Richards recorded a hat trick and a trio of assists. The Wilkes-Barre, PA native is the ninth different player in franchise history to record a hat trick and the 13th to notch three assists in one game. He is the second Hat Trick to record three goals and three assists in the same game. Ruiz was the first.

Dustin Jesseau followed with two goals and four assists for his third three or-more assist game and second five-point or more game as a Hat Trick. The four assists are the most in a single game in franchise history.

Captain Jonny Ruiz pitched in his first two goals of the season, including one of two Hat Tricks shorthanded goals.

Delaware got a two-goal effort out of Artur Aloyan and a 35 save night from Trevor Martin, who manned the net for the first two periods of the game. Makar Sokolov entered in the third period and stopped 13 of 15 shots faced in net.

Houston Wilson, Artur Chirkov, and Denis Gafarov also recorded goals for the Thunder.

Zach Pamaylaon scored his first professional goal to cap the scoring at 12-5 in the dying seconds of the third. Marquis Grant-Mentis, Evan Lugo, and Tobias Odjick all scored their first goals of the season as well.

Josh Dias made his debut in the Hat Tricks net and stopped 10 of the 15 shots he faced.

Delaware (0-2) returns home for their home-opener against the Carolina Thunderbirds. Puck drop at the Delaware Fairgrounds Center Ice Arena is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET on Friday, October 28th.

Danbury (2-0) continues their four game home-stand next weekend with two games against the Binghamton Black Bears. Puck drops at 7:30 PM ET at the Danbury Ice Arena on Friday, October 28th, and at 7PM ET on Saturday, October 29th.

MOTOR CITY ROCKERS at WATERTOWN WOLVES

Rockers Late Rally Edge Wolves, 7-6

by Jeff Bartlett

Watertown, NY - For the second night in a row the Watertown Wolves played host to the Motor City Rockers in the Watertown Municipal arena. Unlike Friday night where it took 61 minutes and 16 seconds for a goal to be scored, the lamp was lit at just 41 seconds into the first period as the Rockers took the early lead with an even strength goal from Roman Gaudet, assisted by Tommy Cardinal.

The Wolves would answer that in short order as Tommy Cardinal took a roughing penalty at the 2:05 mark and Michael Mann would make him pay with a powerplay goal at 2:37, assisted by Santino Foti and Matt Brown to tie the game at one.

23 seconds later the Rockers would regain the lead on a Ross Bartlett even strength goal at the 3:00 mark, assisted by Roman Gaudet and Derek Makimaa, giving the Rockers a 2-1 lead. The Wolves got one back at 7:04 of the frame as Fabian Lehner nets his first goal for the Wolves, assisted by Evan Carroll, knotting the game 2 a piece.

The scoring calmed down a bit after that point, then at the 17:30 point of the period both teams decided they had seen enough of each other already this year and tempers boiled over. Multiple melees broke out with the Wolves Charlie Pens Jr and the Rockers Chris Corgan getting tangled together, and then Watertown's Larry Yellowknee engaging Vaughn Clauston in battle. There were several smaller scrums all happening simultaneously in the Rockers end of the ice, when the Rockers Trevor Babin decided to leave his net and jump into a pile of players on the ice. Watertown's Michael Mann was also involved in the fighting mixing it up with several of the Rockers players.

After things calm down the referees had a laundry list of penalties to hand out. For the Wolves, Charlie Pens Jr, Larry Yellowknee and Mike Mann would all receive 5 minute fighting majors and game misconducts. Michael Mann would also recieve 2 minutes for intigating. Charlie Pens Jr. would be done for the night.

On the Rockers side, 5 minute fighting and 10 minute game misconducts were handed out to Chris Corgan and Trevor Babin. Vaughn Clauston would also get 5 minutes for fighting. Trevor Babin would be done for the night.

After all the fighting was over, the period would finally end with the teams tied at two goals a piece.

The second period saw plenty of offense from both teams as each would lite the lamp 3 times. The Wolves first goal would come just :59 seconds in as Rocco DiCostanzo was able to slide one by the Rockers goalkeeper Travis Ridgen for a short handed goal, but it only took a minute and 40 seconds for the Rockers to again tie the score when Cade Lamdin was able to knock home a rebound of a Josh Colton shot from just outside the blue ice on the left hand side. Each team would get their second goals of the period on even strength efforts. First, at the 8:13 mark, Watertown's Kolton Maguire sent a nasty wrist shot to the top of the cage, briefly giving the Wolves the lead 4-3. But at 16:32 of the frame Cade Lamdin would get his second goal of the night, again on a rebound that bounced out to the left hand side, end he was able to swat it out of the air and beat Greg Hussey to the near side. At 18:08 the Wolves jumped back into the lead when Rocco DiCostanzo would net his second goal of the game, assisted by Santino Foti and Trevor Lord. The lead wouldn't last long as the Rockers would get a powerplay goal, after the Lincoln Gingerich tripping call, by Josh Colton at 19:02, assisted by Derek Makimaa and Roman Gaudet. The period would end tied at 5 goals each.

The third period would find the Wolves again jumping out to a one goal lead when Brennan Young potted his first goal in Watertown at the 5:02 mark, assisted by Santino Foti, making the score 6-5. The Rockers would again even the score at 8:37 of the period with a goal by Artem Alehkin, assisted by Tommy Cardinal and Brendan Mackenzie.The Rockers would take the lead for good at the 16:08 mark on a goal from Tommy Cardinal assisted by Brad Reitter to take a 7-6 lead.

The Wolves will return to action next Friday and Saturday evenings as they host the Elimira Mammoths for the first time. Puck drops at 7:30 both nights.

